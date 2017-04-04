Yamaha Volunteers Support San Bernardino National Forest

Outdoor Access Initiative Assists in Rehabbing Public Lands and OHV Areas Impacted by 2016 Wildfires

CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, employees returned to the San Bernardino National Forest this past weekend to volunteer their time in support of projects aiding the fire-damaged OHV trails within the Trestles / Baldy Mesa OHV staging area. Working with members of the Southern California Mountains Foundation (SCMF) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the effort continued a nearly ten-year tradition of Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative volunteer projects in one of the nation's most frequently visited forests.

The popular Trestles / Baldy Mesa OHV staging area and surrounding trails have been closed since wildfires severely damaged the area last year. In an effort to help reopen recreational opportunities as soon as possible, more than 60 volunteers, including Yamaha employees, their friends and family members, contributed more than 300 hours of volunteer service. The day's habitat rehabilitation and erosion mitigation project included planting 300 local florae, trenching several straw wattles, in addition to slashing and removing tracks on non-designated trails.

"We had another great volunteer project with our friends at the Southern California Mountains Foundation and U.S. Forest Service, and our volunteers did some great work to help improve the local off-road riding areas," said Steve Nessl, Yamaha's ATV/SxS group marketing manager. "Yamaha is dedicated to supporting sustainable access to public lands like the San Bernardino National Forest. And we don't just say it -- our employees, as well as their families and friends are investing their personal time and sweat to support this mission, because they believe it and live it."

Yamaha volunteers have now participated in nine restoration projects over the last ten years within the San Bernardino National Forest. Past work includes projects in and around the Pinnacles, Cactus Flats, Big Pine Flats, and Coxey Meadows areas, planting more than 4,000 native seedlings and restoring and maintaining the OHV trails and trailheads.

"Yamaha Motor Corporation has been our partner for the past decade and has helped us accomplish numerous restoration projects on the San Bernardino National Forest. This project supports the development of new 50-inch trails in the Baldy Mesa area. Restoration and maintenance are a large part of what it takes to make these projects possible. Long term commitment to OHV land stewardship, education and safety through their Access Initiative program has helped us fulfill our mission of educating people to recreate responsibly," said Stacy Gorin, executive director of the Southern California Mountains Foundation.

For more information on the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, or to submit a grant application for similar projects, visit www.YamahaOAI.com. Follow Yamaha Outdoors at www.facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors, www.twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors or www.instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is the industry leader in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation's land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

• Trail development, restoration and maintenance

• Trail signage and map production

• Staging area construction, renovation and maintenance

• Land stewardship, safety and education

Updated guidelines, an application form and information on the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at www.YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Outdoor Access Initiative, call Yamaha's dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@yamaha-motor.com or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

1270 Chastain Road

Kennesaw, GA 30144

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, (YMUS), a leader in the motorsports market, makes the toughest, most capable and versatile ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles. The company's ever-expanding product offerings also include motorcycles, outboard motors, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, outdoor power equipment, accessories, apparel and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., since its incorporation in 1976, Yamaha also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information on Yamaha, visit www.YamahaMotorsports.com.

