Yamaha YXZ1000R Dominates in Arizona Lucas Oil Regional Off-Road Series

YXZ Takes Back-to-Back LORORS AZ Championships in Just Second Full Year of Racing

KENNESAW, GA--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Yamaha Motor Corp., USA's, YXZ1000R pure sport Side-by-Side (SxS) swept the Lucas Oil Regional Off-Road Racing Series (LORORS) at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, this past weekend. YXZ bLU cRU drivers dominated the field throughout the season, capturing first, second and third overall in the series final points standings.

In addition to netting the LORORS Arizona championship, Corry Weller earned Yamaha's bLU cRU $7,500 bonus for the series piloting her Dragonfire Racing / Weller Racing Yamaha YXZ1000R. Rounding out the podium with their YXZs were Paul O'Brien and Will Munns, earning second and third place, respectively, in the series. Yamaha ATV and SxS racers across the country will have earned over $60,000 in championship bonuses through Yamaha's bLU cRU program, securing more Yamaha titles across bLU cRU-supported series than any other manufacturer.

"Proven Off-Road and Assembled in the USA, Yamaha's YXZ1000R has exponentially grown in popularity within the Lucas Oil regional and national series, establishing itself as the dominate short-course racing vehicle," said Donnie Luce, Yamaha's Amateur MX / ATV / Off-Road Coordinator. "This year, the majority of the series' racers competed in YXZs -- including the top three finishers for the season -- further proving the vehicle's unmatched performance and durability. Everyone at Yamaha would like to congratulate Corry, Paul, Will, and all of our bLU cRU racers for a great season."

The LORORS Arizona regional finale marked the culmination of Yamaha's 2017 ATV and SxS bLU cRU-supported races this season. To view more information on Yamaha's bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements, visit www.YamahabLUcRU.com.

All Yamaha ATV, SxS, and motorcycle titleholders for 2017 will be honored later this month at the annual Yamaha Wall of Champions event in recognition of their exceptional racing performance. The ceremony will include a tour of Yamaha's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, where all Yamaha SxS and full-size ATVs are built for worldwide distribution.

Follow Yamaha online at www.Facebook.com/YamahaMotorUSA, www.Twitter.com/YamahaMotorUSA and www.Instagram.com/YamahaMotorUSA #Yamaha #YamahaRacing #bLUcRU #YXZ1000R #ProvenOffRoad

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

