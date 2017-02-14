Yamana Gold Provides An Exploration Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI)(NYSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") herein provides an update on the exploration programs at its El Peñón, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo and Chapada properties.

EL PEÑÓN, CHILE

One of the primary goals of the 2016 exploration program at El Peñón was to find another principle structure similar to Quebrada Orito, Quebrada Colorada or Bonanza. The main targets in the northern and southern blocks of the property returned some encouraging results, with several narrow yet high grade intercepts indicating the continuation of the mineral system at both extents of the property. One area with promising success identified high-grade moderate-width intercepts beneath the Quebrada Colorada and Providencia structures that are open to depth and along strike. During the late third and into the fourth quarter of 2016, similar high grade extensions on the northern extents of the Bonanza system were also identified.

Highlighted assay results received during the fourth quarter of 2016 from exploration holes include:

Quebrada Colorada

SNX0750 that intersected 1.8 metres of 30.36 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au and 109 g/t Ag at Carmin Sur;

SNX0764 that intersected 1.2 metres of 5.73 g/t Au and 1,579.0 g/t Ag at Purpura;

UIG0028 that intersected 0.8 metres of 9.76 g/t Au and 79.0 g/t Ag at Magenta; and

UIG0037 that intersected 1.07 metres of 5.0 g/t Au and 194.0 g/t Ag at Magenta.

Providencia

UER0114 that intersected 1.1 metre of 30.0 g/t Au and 1,267.0 g/t Ag;

UER0117 that intersected 1.2 metres of 2.6 g/t Au and 184.0 g/t Ag; and

UER0121 that intersected 1.96 metres of 24.4 g/t Au and 438.0 g/t Ag.

Bonanza

UEB0014 that intersected 1.25 metres of 5.4 g/t Au and 15.8 g/t Ag;

UEB0016 that intersected 2.6 metres of 7.6 g/t Au and 340 g/t Ag at Bonanza Norte; and

UEB0018 that intersected 2.8 metres of 9.8 g/t Au and 11.0 g/t Ag at Bonanza Central.

As examples of the potential impact of the drilling, Quebrada Colorada hole SNX0750 is expected to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources discovered in 2016 to Indicated Mineral Resource status over a 100 metre vertical extent and Bonanza hole UEB0014 has extended mineralization 200 metres along strike and up to 120 metres in vertical extent. Tables 1, 2, 3 and 4 provided at the end of this press release summarize the drill intercepts relating to the El Peñón drilling campaign.

While the Company continued its efforts to discover a new principle vein system in the North Block at El Peñón during 2016 (Figure 1), numerous smaller and narrower high grade zones at depth and near the surface expressions of Quebrada Colorada (Figure 2), Bonanza, Quebrada Orito and elsewhere were discovered and became the focus of the exploration program during the third and fourth quarters of 2016.

Narrow mining techniques which were tested and confirmed on "test case" narrow veins have shown economic extraction is possible from these vein systems, although at reduced production levels.

Exploration during the first half of 2017 will concentrate on exploring for additional vein extensions surrounding the established and highly productive principle vein systems. This near mine program will be augmented with a local exploration effort in the second half of the year to explore for deep extensions to the south of the Aleste, Providencia and Dorada vein systems.

Figure 1: Plan view of the core El Peñón deposits with mineral vein systems depicted in red and initial infill and exploration drill campaigns located by blue and red stars - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764fig1.pdf.

Figure 2: Long section of the Carmin Sur (Quebrada Colorada) vein segment with locations of recent drill results - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764fig2.pdf.

The Company believes that 2017 will be a year of transition at El Peñón with the available wide and high grade veins being replaced by numerous high grade yet narrower vein systems. During this transition, production will be reduced from recent levels, although over a longer term at a more sustainable level. The Company also expects that all-in sustaining cash costs will improve to lower levels as much of the future production is near existing infrastructure requiring less development capital. Exploration will concentrate on near mine discovery and growth, and will continue over a longer term to execute a local and district exploration program for another large vein discovery that can sustain and possibly return long-term production to pre-2017 levels.

MINERA FLORIDA, CHILE

At Minera Florida, exploration activities in 2016 changed from a focus on infill and Mineral Reserve replacement in 2015 to a focus on Mineral Resource discovery and growth. For 2016, the focus was on extending known deposits in the core mine areas along strike and to depth, and venturing into new areas outside of the core mine area to develop mineral anomalies identified in prior exploration programs. In 2017, the program will follow up on significant surface exploration mapping and sampling completed in 2015 and 2016 given some success in identifying numerous quartz vein trends and gold anomalies that are proposed to be linked to producing vein structures at depth.

As announced in the Company's exploration update dated October 27, 2016, Yamana acquired control of the entire Minera Florida district which provides access to previously unexplored ground immediately south and southeast of the mine area.

The Las Pataguas target was developed in late 2016 through district mapping and geochemical sampling. The deposit is within the core mine complex, proximal to existing mine infrastructure. It is at a lower elevation and closer to the plant infrastructure than the current mine working (Figure 3). Anomalous chip samples collected on northwest trending silicified outcrops identified this 1.2 kilometre trend as a high priority target (Table 5). Hole CLDFDH0018 targeted the Las Pataguas vein with success, intersecting 16 metres of 7.77 g/t Au at the 830 metre elevation. Follow-up hole CLDFDH0019, was drilled to test beneath CLDFDH0018 but deviated downward and missed the favourably mineralized elevation. The subsequent holes were targeted to test offsets to the discovery hole along strike and near the surface, all with very encouraging assay and visual results (Figure 4). Table 5 included at the end of this press release shows the list of all assay results to date developed on the Las Pataguas vein system.

Figure 3: The Las Pataguas Vein is located one kilometre west of the core mine workings and can be exploited from the Hornitos Tunnel which is closer and at a lower elevation than the current production tunnel - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure3.pdf.

Figure 4: Plan view of the Las Pataguas target shows vein segments in red and drill hole traces in light blue, mapped vein surface exposures in red - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure4.pdf.

The Company believes that the Las Pataguas system is the most important discovery at Minera Florida in the past 10 years and as currently defined by drill intercepts, measures approximately 250 metres vertically by 350 metres along strike. The deposit remains open in all directions and can be expected to significantly grow during the 2017 drill program. A cross section of the Las Pataguas target is provided in Figure 5 below.

Figure 5: Northwest to southeast oriented cross section of Las Pataguas showing assay contoured drill hole intercepts - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure5.pdf.

The Las Pataguas system is only one of numerous geochemical and alteration vein anomalies identified on the newly acquired ground. Vein structures along the Mila-Volga corridor, down dropped vein offsets of historically mined veins east of the Maqui Fault, are targeted for testing in 2017 from the newly developed exploration tunnel and from surface.

While the initial objective is to increase mine life, a further objective will be to take advantage of current plant capacity, which is under utilized, to increase production. To address this excess capacity, the Company plans to extend the permitted Hornitos production tunnel beneath the Las Pataguas and other systems over the next two years. Once completed, this will allow for production to be sourced from two production tunnels, providing the opportunity to fill the excess plant capacity and increase the production levels at Minera Florida.

GUALCAMAYO, ARGENTINA

At Gualcamayo, exploration drilling, that commenced in late 2015 to discover and develop new oxide ounces amenable to current heap leach processing facilities continued into 2016. The drilling focused on near mine targets, including Cerro Condor, Potenciales and Las Vacas (Figure 6) and included the collection of 10-metre channel samples for geochemical analysis.

Drilling during the course of 2016 included 5,795 metres distributed in 28 holes testing the Potenciales target, 4,359 metres distributed in 19 holes testing the Las Vacas target, 3,198 metres distributed in 20 holes testing the Cerro Condor target and 4,946 metres distributed in 19 holes that tested the Target 9 and AIM targets.

As reported in the Company's October 27, 2016 press release, positive results were returned from two areas immediately adjacent to the current open pit. The Cerro Condor target is located along the eastern rim of the QDD Main pit wall and was defined by channel sample results including 60 metres of 2.57 g/t Au and 10 metres of 9.19 g/t Au. Hole 16QD-975 drilled in September returned 104 metres of 1.41 g/t Au. The Potenciales target, located along the western flank of the pit wall, was defined by numerous channel sample results, including 10 metres of 10.5 g/t Au and 10 metres of 13.28 g/t Au.

Figure 6: Plan view image of the Gualcamayo Mine open pit and close in exploration targets Las Vacas, Cerro Condor and Potenciales - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure6.pdf.

Follow-up drill results for Cerro Condor, Potenciales and a third near surface oxide target, Las Vacas from drilling conducted in the fourth quarter, continue to support Mineral Resource growth from these near mine target areas. Tables 6, 7, and 8 included at the end of this press release provide all drill results received for Potenciales, Cerro Condor and Las Vacas since the Company's October 27, 2016 exploration press release. At Cerro Condor, the currently defined mineral body measures 190 metres long by 90 metres wide and at least 65 metres thick, averaging 1.1 g/t Au (Figures 7 and 8). Late 2016 drill results are pending and this mineral body is expected to grow once the results are received. The Potenciales target's currently defined shape stands at 150 metres in length by 50 metres wide by 80 metres depth averaging 1.0 g/t Au and is open to depth. The Las Vacas deposit is at least 500 metres along strike, 200 metres wide and 200 metres in depth, averaging 0.6 g/t Au and remains open along strike. Exploration and infill programs for 2017 will continue work on these targets to support Mineral Resource growth, and will also begin to develop the near mine targets such as the "truck shop" target, the SalidaAlaya, Quebrada Aspera and other targets supported by gold anomalies found in calcareous hydrothermal breccia.

Figure 7: North-South sectional view of mineral bodies at Cerro Condor prior to fourth quarter 2016 drilling - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure7.pdf.

Figure 8: Sectional view of Cerro Condor showing growth of the mineral body as a result of fourth quarter 2016 drilling - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure8.pdf.

A 2.7 kilometre access road from Las Vacas to the near mine Quebrada de Rodado area was completed and sampled during the fourth quarter of 2016, exposing new geologic and geochemical targets to be drill tested in early 2017. District exploration efforts will include gaining access to favourable target areas beginning close to the mine and working our way west and to the south. As evidenced by the ongoing discoveries at deep carbonates and recent near mine discoveries in 2015 and 2016, the Company believes that a focused and concerted effort to explore the many surface geochemical, Aster and geologic targets will lead to discovery of additional mineable gold deposits that can be rapidly put into the life of mine plan.

CHAPADA, BRAZIL

The Company completed 23,610 metres of drilling in 390 holes in the near mine exploration and core mine infill programs during the fourth quarter of 2016, and a total of 61,972 metres of drilling in 753 holes over the course of the year. The near mine program focused on defining and expanding the Sucupira Mineral Resource immediately adjacent to the main Chapada pit, testing and developing an IP anomaly immediately beneath the pit and testing for extensions of the oxide mineral envelopes at Suruca and Hidrothermalito.

At Sucupira, 110 drill holes have been completed and have defined a mineralized body 1.85 kilometres in strike length, 80 to 180 metres in thickness and 200 to 400 metres in width. The deposit remains open to the southwest. The mineral body has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 490,000 ounces of gold and 426 million pounds of copper contained in 34.99 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.756% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq"), at a 0.507% CuEq underground cutoff grade (CuEq is equal to g/t gold grade multiplied by 0.504 plus percent copper). This mineralization lies within 100 to 200 metres of surface and 100 metres lateral and below the currently designed final Chapada pit (Table 9).

Adjacent to Sucupira and the main Chapada ore body, the core mine exploration program has discovered a new continuous, low to moderate grade copper and gold mineral body ("Baru") above and immediately north of the Sucupira mineral body. The newly discovered Baru target is under review by mine geologists and engineers for further work, particularly given its proximity to the plant infrastructure. Figure 9 below provides a plan view of the Chapada pit area with the Sucupira and Baru tagets highlighted. As currently defined Baru is a flat tabular sub-horizontal mineral body that is very near surface with 50 to 100 metres of low to moderate grade copper and gold mineralization. Figure 10 below shows the location of Baru relative to Sucupira. The mineral body is approximately 1.0 kilometre in length by 400 metres in width and is open to the southwest and to the north and south (Table 10). Assay results include 74 metres of 0.10 g/t Au and 0.30% Cu from 74 metres depth (NM-208) and 99 metres of 0.1 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu from 94 metres depth (NM-212). The impact of this new discovery in relation to the mineability of Sucupira, including the potential near term production impact of Baru, will be the subject of engineering studies during 2017 and 2018.

Figure 9: Plan view of Sucupira mineral body in yellow and green superimposed on an aerial photo of the Chapada main pit and low grade stock piles. The newly discovered Baru deposit is outlined in red and is open to the southwest - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure9.pdf.

Figure 10: Northwest to southeast cross section showing the location of the Baru deposit (yellow dashed line) relative to the Sucupira deposit - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure10.pdf.

The discovery of Sucupira and Baru imply that Chapada is a much larger mineralized system than previously thought. Additional drilling at Baru and engineering at Sucupira in 2017 will be completed to better understand how the three deposits may connect and/or be integrated into a future mine plan.

At Suruca, over 500 holes have been completed as part of an infill program to update the oxide Mineral Reserves and support a development plan. Suruca is an open pit heap leach operation that will process an estimated 4.3 million tonnes per annum producing an average of 40,000 ounces of gold per year over a five year life of mine.

The district exploration program at Chapada is targeting the discovery of new deposits within the extensive concession holdings surrounding the Chapada deposit and exploring holdings distal to the Chapada Mine which present similar geologic, geochemical and geophysical characteristics within the Mara Rosa Greenstone Belt. The program has completed 3,177 metres distributed in 18 holes during the fourth quarter and 9,833 metres distributed in 61 holes during 2016.

During the fourth quarter, drilling focused on the newly discovered Formiga target located 15 to 18 kilometres northeast of the mine, the Suruca NE target, 11 kilometres northeast of the mine and the Bom Jesus target, 20 kilometres northeast of the mine.

The Formiga copper-gold mineralization occurs as a high grade core of copper and gold, commonly presented as massive chalcopyrite accompanied by varying amounts of disseminated bornite, pyrrhotite and pyrite, enveloped by a low grade halo of copper and gold mineralization, similar in geometry to Sucupira. Exploration drill testing of the Formiga target during the third and fourth quarters of 2016 identified a second disseminated copper and gold deposit trending east-west with grades and alteration similar to those found within the Chapada main pit. Figure 11 below shows the location of the drilling at Formiga along with geology and soil sample results. Results to date include 20.25 metres of 1.2 g/t Au and 0.45% Cu from 64.75 metres depth in FOR-018 and 24.17metres of 0.34 g/t Au and 0.34% Cu from 118.83 metres depth in FOR-020. Table 11 included at the end of this press release provides all assay results received for Formiga since the Company's October 27, 2016 press release.

Initial results from hole FOR-003 include 2.2 metres of 0.10 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu over 3.0 metres including 1.0 metre of 0.02 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu and a second interval of 7.03 metres of 0.07 g/t Au and 0.64% Cu including 4.34 metres of 0.08 g/t Au and 0.91% Cu from 23 metres depth. Follow-up hole FOR-005 intersected several intervals, including 2.60 metres of 0.22 g/t Au, 6.59% Cu and 22 g/t Ag from 40.3 metres depth and 0.97 metres of 0.10 g/t Au and 1.0% Cu from 44.3 metres depth. The deposit occurs within similar meta-diorite and meta-sedimentary sequences to those found at the Chapada complex.

Currently, the two deposits and associated soil anomalies occur along a 3.2 kilometre long northeast to southwest trend up to 1.0 kilometre in width. In addition, a third copper gold soil anomaly of approximately 4.5 kilometres in length and 1.0 kilometre in width was identified during 2016 and initial drill testing commenced in the fourth quarter.

Figure 11: Formiga drill hole location map with geology and soil sample results - http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1085764figure11.pdf.

The Formiga and Baru discoveries provide further evidence that the Chapada Mine is located in a highly mineralized and prospective mineral belt that continues to reveal new mineralization through systematic and thorough exploration efforts. These near and distal discoveries at and adjacent to the Chapada Mine Complex are under evaluation as to how they will impact the current life of mine plan. Possible impacts could include production increases, an extended mine life, or both.

TABLES

Table 1: All drill hole results from the Providencia drill program received since the Company's October 27, 2016 press release.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Horizontal

Width (m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) Silver

Grade

(g/t) Structure UER0090 85.00 86.55 1.00 14.0 98.0 Providencia UER0091 98.50 101.98 1.81 3.9 176.0 Providencia UER0092 143.17 147.00 1.15 17.7 17.0 Providencia UER0093 96.00 99.30 1.98 2.5 226.0 Providencia UER0094 174.50 175.00 0.25 8.7 681.0 Providencia UER0096 92.50 94.80 1.90 4.2 455.0 Providencia UER0097 122.50 125.70 2.10 5.9 440.0 Providencia UER0098 194.74 195.00 0.20 2.4 20.0 Providencia UER0099 136.61 237.04 0.23 27.7 30.0 Providencia UER0100 148.30 148.85 0.35 3.8 41.0 Providencia UER0101 152.40 153.00 0.42 1.3 69.0 Providencia UER0102 138.00 138.50 0.36 3.8 215.0 Providencia UER0103 110.24 111.57 0.91 5.6 56.0 Providencia UER0104 144.35 145.35 0.72 5.2 472.0 Providencia UER0105 115.00 115.50 0.36 5.2 5.0 Providencia UER0106 199.00 199.75 0.26 0.2 4.0 Providencia UER0107 135.00 135.80 0.60 5.5 13.0 Providencia UER0108 160.10 160.94 0.60 1.1 1.0 Providencia UER0109 106.27 106.50 0.20 5.4 16.0 Providencia UER0110 105.00 105.50 0.32 2.2 171.0 Providencia UER0111 173.20 173.55 0.20 5.7 249.0 Providencia UER0113 130.50 131.00 0.34 3.7 125.0 Providencia UER0114 93.90 95.27 1.10 30.0 1,267.0 Providencia UER0115 102.63 102.97 0.30 2.0 144.0 Providencia UER0116 125.00 126.75 1.00 3.4 107.0 Providencia UER0117 127.85 129.13 1.20 2.6 184.0 Providencia UER0118 214.50 215.00 0.20 5.6 299.0 Providencia UER0119 129.18 130.00 0.40 3.1 83.0 Providencia UER0120 314.50 315.00 0.40 7.4 5.0 Providencia UER0121 87.33 89.50 1.96 24.4 438.0 Providencia UER0122 153.29 153.78 0.23 3.1 144.0 Providencia UER0123 85.35 86.30 0.95 20.1 2,161.0 Providencia UER0124 96.80 99.00 1.79 2.1 189.0 Providencia

Table 2: All drill results received from the Magenta drill program since the Company's October 27, 2016 press release. These are all results from new drilling inside of the massive quartz and breccia geologic domain, regardless of assay results.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Horizontal

Width (m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) Silver

Grade

(g/t) Structure SNX0683 20.00 22.00 1.40 2.4 27.0 Magenta SNX0684 18.00 19.00 0.52 0.1 7.0 Magenta SNX0685 23.00 24.00 0.67 0.0 1.0 Magenta UIG0021 144.70 145.10 0.45 7.5 41.0 Magenta UIG0022 162.35 166.90 0.20 0.3 73.0 Magenta UIG0025 242.14 242.57 0.40 6.0 5.0 Magenta UIG0028 203.50 204.94 0.80 9.8 79.0 Magenta UIG0032 246.32 247.25 0.45 0.8 21.0 Magenta UIG0037 196.16 198.30 1.07 5.0 194.0 Magenta SH00176 133.35 133.75 0.35 2.0 1.0 Magenta PIM0001 140.30 140.50 0.20 0.3 6.0 Magenta UIG0006 138.80 140.95 2.00 5.8 79.0 Magenta UIG0004 157.55 158.10 0.60 2.4 21.0 Magenta UIG0005 167.85 169.10 1.10 27.0 117.0 Magenta UIG0008 183.90 185.00 1.00 0.4 11.0 Magenta UIG0010 217.50 218.04 0.54 3.4 184.0 Magenta UIG0013 102.50 102.70 0.20 5.7 17.0 Magenta UIG0013 131.92 132.70 0.75 2.7 25.0 Magenta UIG0017 165.35 167.30 1.50 30.6 57.0 Magenta UIG0020 180.30 181.05 0.65 3.7 29.0 Magenta UIG0035 138.60 139.00 0.20 9.7 41.0 Magenta Norte UIG0040 166.65 167.50 0.45 17.1 50.0 Magenta Norte UIG0050 69.90 70.85 0.50 0.9 28.0 Magenta Norte

Table 3: All drill results received from the Bonanza Norte and Central drill programs since the Company's October 27, 2016 press release. These are all results from new drilling inside of the massive quartz and breccia geologic domain, regardless of assay results.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Horizontal

Width (m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) Silver

Grade

(g/t) Structure UEB0014 260.75 262.41 1.25 5.4 16.0 Bonanza Central UEB0015 324.50 325.00 0.35 1.0 10.0 Bonanza Central UEB0018 231.09 233.87 2.83 9.8 11.0 Bonanza Central UEB0016 69.32 74.15 2.55 7.6 56.0 Bonanza Norte UEB0017 101.50 102.00 0.37 1.1 7.0 Bonanza Norte

Table 4: All drill hole results from the Carmin Sur program received since the Company's October 27, 2016 press release. These are all results from new drilling inside of the massive quartz and breccia geologic domain, regardless of assay results.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Horizontal

Width (m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) Silver

Grade

(g/t) Structure SNX0673 549.00 550.00 0.60 1.9 10.0 Carmin Sur SNX0675 537.00 541.00 2.60 18.8 16.0 Carmin Sur SNX0678 467.00 470.00 1.60 0.1 6.0 Carmin Sur SNX0686 573.00 574.00 0.62 0.3 2.0 Carmin Sur SNX0692 496.00 500.00 2.40 0.7 10.0 Carmin Sur SNX0693 545.00 549.00 2.40 11.4 31.0 Carmin Sur SNX0696 606.00 608.00 1.20 0.5 7.0 Carmin Sur SNX0699 486.00 490.00 2.40 18.2 50.0 Carmin Sur SNX0703 560.00 563.00 1.80 1.0 9.0 Carmin Sur SNX0717 548.00 549.00 0.62 0.0 5.0 Carmin Sur SNX0720 556.00 557.00 0.50 0.6 6.0 Carmin Sur SNX0721 566.00 567.00 0.60 0.5 4.0 Carmin Sur SNX0723 560.00 561.00 0.60 0.4 10.0 Carmin Sur SNX0735 578.00 580.00 1.20 0.4 3.0 Carmin Sur SNX0738 614.00 615.00 0.65 2.2 4.0 Carmin Sur UIG0024 136.15 136.7 0.20 15.4 115.0 Carmin Sur UIG0027 122.8 125.9 0.80 56.7 85.0 Carmin Sur UIG0030 118.45 1189 0.50 0.9 42.0 Carmin Sur UEN0065 285 285.3 0.27 0.6 2.0 Carmin Sur UEN0066 261.3 261.6 0.26 1.1 4.0 Carmin Sur SNX0750 557 560 1.80 30.4 109.0 Carmin Sur SNX0754 526 528 1.10 1.2 13.0 Carmin Sur UIG0031 91.25 92.4 0.70 1.0 40.0 Carmin Sur UIG0034 71.6 71.8 0.20 4.6 322.0 Carmin Sur UIG0039 98.25 99.58 0.70 6.6 54.0 Carmin Sur UIG0041 130.5 130.7 0.10 3.6 11.0 Carmin Sur UIG0046 81.05 82 0.50 1.9 35.0 Carmin Sur UIG0048 101.4 101.95 0.30 23.0 84.0 Carmin Sur SNX0756 498 500 1.30 0.1 4.0 Carmin Sur SNX0760 596 598 1.20 13.8 14.0 Carmin Sur SNX0762 539 540 0.60 6.4 25.0 Carmin Sur SNX0774 550 552 1.00 12.3 46.0 Carmin Sur

Table 5: List of all assay results developed on the Las Pataguas vein system. The ALH holes were developed prior to acquisition of the new claim blocks and the CLDFDH holes were drilled in 2016.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Gold Grade (g/t) Structure ALH1177 161.55 167.35 5.80 1.21 Don Leopoldo ALH1177 242.05 249.88 4.70 1.34 Las Pataguas ALH1183 91.97 94.4 2.43 1.57 Las Pataguas ALH1186 88.8 89.8 1.00 1.22 Las Pataguas ALH1190 102.50 106.49 3.99 3.61 Las Pataguas ALH1198 167.31 175.76 10.20 0.49 Don Leopoldo ALH1206 213.85 220.29 2.60 6.83 Don Leopoldo ALH1206 251.75 252.62 0.85 6.30 NN ALH1206 255.25 256.1 0.85 5.70 NN CLDFDH0018 245.06 245.85 0.79 3.19 Don Leopoldo 359.75 362.84 3.10 2.79 NN 385.00 401.00 16.00 7.77 Las Pataguas CLDFDH0019 284.40 285.80 1.40 2.60 Don Leopoldo 541.50 542.00 0.50 0.80 NN CLDFDH0020 169.35 175.20 5.85 3.54 Don Leopoldo 231.65 237.65 1 1.84 NN 319.5 322.4 2.9 18.25 Las Pataguas CLDFDH0021 190.0 191.5 1.5 0.88 Don Leopoldo 337.9 347.35 3.45 8.86 Las Pataguas 366.0 366.6 0.6 4.70 Las Pataguas

Table 6: All drill results received for the Potenciales target since the Company's October 27, 2016 press release.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Gold Grade (g/t) Structure 16QD-978 6.0 12.0 6.0 0.58 Potenciales - P10 16QD-978 90.0 94.0 4.0 0.73 Potenciales - P10 16QD-978 180.0 182.0 2.0 5.15 Potenciales - P10 16QD-978 188.0 194.0 6.0 1.70 Potenciales - P10 16QD-979 78.0 88.0 10.0 0.92 Potenciales - P04 16QD-980 101.0 115.0 14.0 0.81 Potenciales 16QD-981 37.1 44.0 6.9 0.68 Potenciales 16QD-981 56.0 72.0 16.0 1.09 Potenciales 16QD-981 90.0 94.0 4.0 0.52 Potenciales 16QD-981 96.0 108.8 12.8 1.08 Potenciales 16QD-983 84.0 90.0 6.0 0.78 Potenciales 16QD-984 2.0 28.0 26.0 0.97 Potenciales 16QD-985 6.0 32.0 26.0 0.88 Potenciales - P10 16QD-986 4.0 50.0 46.0 1.11 Potenciales - P10 16QD-986 87.9 92.5 4.6 0.82 Potenciales - P10 16QD-986 98.0 101.0 3.0 1.47 Potenciales - P10 16QD-986 166.0 174.0 8.0 1.34 Potenciales - P10 16QD-988 12.0 28.0 16.0 2.36 Potenciales - P10 16QD-988 36.0 51.0 15.0 0.85 Potenciales - P10 16QD-988 92.0 98.0 6.0 2.75 Potenciales - P10 16QD-988 180.0 184.0 4.0 2.76 Potenciales - P10 16QDR-1015 38.0 44.0 6.0 0.42 Potenciales 16QDR-1015 50.0 60.0 10.0 0.49 Potenciales 16QDR-1015 106.0 114.0 8.0 0.47 Potenciales 16QDR-1015 144.0 146.0 2.0 1.22 Potenciales 16QDR-1018 24.0 28.0 4.0 1.05 Potenciales 16QDR-1018 34.0 42.0 8.0 0.88 Potenciales 16QDR-1018 150.0 160.0 10.0 0.71 Potenciales 16QDR-1020 32.0 62.0 30.0 0.72 Potenciales 16QDR-1020 80.0 90.0 10.0 0.44 Potenciales 16QDR-1021 40.0 48.0 8.0 0.5 Potenciales 16QDR-1021 168.0 174.0 6.0 0.73 Potenciales 16QDR-1024 174.0 186.0 12.0 0.86 Potenciales 16QDR-1026 42.0 50.0 8.0 0.41 Potenciales 16QDR-1026 72.0 74.0 2.0 0.91 Potenciales 16QDR-1026 106.0 116.0 10.0 0.71 Potenciales 16QDR-1027 10.0 14.0 4.0 0.62 Potenciales 16QDR-1027 26.0 34.0 8.0 0.46 Potenciales 16QDR-1027 100.0 102.0 2.0 0.92 Potenciales 16QDR-1027 110.0 132.0 22.0 0.87 Potenciales 16QDR-1027 194.0 196.0 2.0 1.06 Potenciales

Table 7: All drill results received for the Cerro Condor target since the October 27, 2016 press release.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Gold Grade (g/t) Structure 16QDR-1002 10.0 32.0 22.0 1.05 Cerro Cóndor 16QDR-1002 42.0 52.0 10.0 1.24 Cerro Cóndor 16QDR-1002 68.0 74.0 6.0 1.59 Cerro Cóndor 16QDR-1002 78.0 84.0 6.0 0.75 Cerro Cóndor 16QDR-1007 16.0 24.0 8.0 0.6 Cerro Cóndor 16QDR-1007 46.0 70.0 24.0 1.07 Cerro Cóndor 16QDR-1010 4.0 38.0 34.0 1.85 Cerro Cóndor incl 10.0 20.0 10.0 2.37 Cerro Cóndor incl 24.0 28.0 4.0 3.77 Cerro Cóndor incl 32.0 38.0 6.0 2.82 Cerro Cóndor 16QDR-1009 116.0 120.0 4.0 0.8 Cerro Cóndor 16QDR-1012 2.0 30.0 28.0 3.75 Cerro Cóndor 16QD-1006 70.0 72.0 2.0 3.52 Cerro Cóndor 16QD-1014 26.0 32.0 6.0 0.45 Cerro Cóndor 16QD-1014 166.0 170.0 4.0 0.51 Cerro Cóndor

Table 8: All drill results received for the Las Vacas target since the October 27, 2016 press release.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold Grade (g/t) Structure 16LVR-069 96.0 112.0 16.0 1.38 Las Vacas 16LVR-069 124.0 130.0 6.0 0.72 Las Vacas 16LVR-069 132.0 136.0 4.0 0.71 Las Vacas 16LVR-070 50.0 58.0 8.0 0.45 Las Vacas 16LVR-071 6.0 8.0 2.0 1.06 Las Vacas 16LVR-071 110.0 114.0 4.0 0.75 Las Vacas 16LVR-072 2.0 6.0 4.0 0.54 Las Vacas 16LVR-072 92.0 98.0 6.0 0.51 Las Vacas 16LVR-073 44.0 58.0 14.0 0.68 Las Vacas 16LVR-074 36.0 48.0 12.0 0.54 Las Vacas 16LVR-075 86.0 90.0 4.0 0.93 Las Vacas 16LVR-075 196.0 200.0 4.0 1.48 Las Vacas 16LVR-081 154.0 156.0 2.0 2.31 Las Vacas 16LVR-081 174.0 178.0 4.0 0.52 Las Vacas 16LVR-082 22.0 28.0 6.0 0.66 Las Vacas 16LVR-082 156.0 166.0 10.0 0.67 Las Vacas 16LV-086 42.0 46.0 4.0 0.74 Las Vacas 16LV-086 92.0 100.0 8.0 1.34 Las Vacas 16LV-087 26.0 40.0 14.0 0.48 Las Vacas 16LV-087 74.0 100.0 26.0 0.51 Las Vacas 16LV-091 44.0 48.0 4.0 0.42 Las Vacas 16LV-091 54.0 62.0 8.0 0.71 Las Vacas 16LV-091 72.0 108.0 36.0 0.53 Las Vacas 16LV-093 51.3.0 54.6 3.3 1.81 Las Vacas

Table 9: All assays received from the Sucupira target since the Company's October 27, 2016 press release, using a 0.1% Cu cut-off grade. CuEq is equal to g/t gold grade multiplied by 0.504 plus percent copper.

Drill Hole To

(m) From

(m) Intercept

(m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) Copper

Grade

(%) CuEq

(%) NM-186 140.71 203.00 62.29 0.08 0.14 0.18 Incl. 188.72 203.00 14.28 0.15 0.22 0.30 NM-186 274.00 303.00 29.00 0.08 0.21 0.25 Incl. 292.00 301.00 9.00 0.11 0.30 0.35 NM-186 314.00 336.00 22.00 0.30 0.34 0.49 Incl. 316.00 320.00 4.00 0.54 0.44 0.71 Incl. 328.00 332.00 4.00 0.36 0.49 0.67 NM-187 261.00 328.00 67.00 0.22 0.32 0.43 Incl. 286.00 300.00 14.00 0.29 0.42 0.56 Incl. 315.28 322.16 6.88 0.49 0.60 0.85 NM-188A 213.00 228.00 15.00 0.06 0.14 0.17 NM-188A 267.00 317.00 50.00 0.13 0.22 0.29 Incl. 282.00 296.00 14.00 0.17 0.31 0.40 NM-189 135.20 243.00 107.80 0.06 0.15 0.18 NM-189 288.00 310.67 22.67 0.11 0.22 0.27 NM-189 323.77 352.00 28.23 0.33 0.39 0.55 Incl. 323.77 331.00 7.23 0.43 0.43 0.65 Incl. 336.00 345.00 9.00 0.39 0.49 0.69 NM-190 184.00 251.00 67.00 0.11 0.17 0.23 Incl. 213.00 228.00 15.00 0.28 0.28 0.42 NM-190 296.00 311.00 15.00 0.14 0.24 0.31 Incl. 309.00 311.00 2.00 0.28 0.45 0.59 NM-190 332.00 368.94 36.94 0.30 0.37 0.52 Incl. 334.07 344.32 10.25 0.53 0.53 0.79 NM-191 201.00 320.20 119.20 0.29 0.38 0.52 Incl. 252.89 273.00 20.11 0.38 0.53 0.72 Incl. 295.82 298.19 2.37 0.85 0.66 1.09 Incl. 309.44 319.00 9.56 0.81 0.59 1.00 NM-191 335.70 343.80 8.10 0.16 0.25 0.33 NM-192 232.00 318.00 86.00 0.27 0.42 0.56 Incl. 286.00 313.00 27.00 0.57 0.79 1.08 NM-192 323.00 340.80 17.80 0.19 0.27 0.36 Incl. 327.21 332.00 4.79 0.39 0.40 0.60 NM-194 296.00 422.81 126.81 0.10 0.17 0.23 Incl. 406.82 412.25 5.43 0.34 0.33 0.47 Incl. 417.00 422.81 5.81 0.25 0.28 0.41 NM-194 433.68 447.00 13.32 0.05 0.13 0.15 NM-195 158.00 187.81 29.81 0.06 0.21 0.24 NM-195 193.48 215.90 22.42 0.08 0.22 0.25 NM-195 223.56 278.84 55.28 0.48 0.46 0.70 Incl. 260.00 278.00 18.00 1.13 0.77 1.34 NM-195 288.20 333.00 44.80 0.31 0.40 0.56 Incl. 288.20 302.80 14.60 0.58 0.71 1.01 Incl. 307.37 317.81 10.44 0.42 0.48 0.69 NM-196 213.00 226.95 13.95 0.09 0.21 0.25 NM-196 237.45 305.61 68.16 0.23 0.34 0.46 Incl. 255.48 262.81 7.33 0.83 0.70 1.12 NM-197 234.00 347.92 113.92 0.11 0.21 0.27 Incl. 249.40 251.02 1.62 0.86 0.83 1.26 NM-197 358.27 375.00 16.73 0.13 0.20 0.26 NM-198 220.00 323.11 103.11 0.22 0.29 0.40 Incl. 261.52 269.80 8.28 0.73 0.65 1.02 Incl. 275.00 282.17 7.17 0.63 0.64 0.96 NM-200 199.00 276.77 77.77 0.16 0.31 0.39 Incl. 256.00 263.89 7.89 0.54 0.81 1.08 NM-200 294.00 318.00 24.00 0.06 0.15 0.18 NM-201 223.56 306.00 82.44 0.13 0.22 0.28 Incl. 299.00 306.00 7.00 0.65 0.56 0.89 NM-201 318.80 363.72 44.92 0.06 0.15 0.18 Incl. 318.80 323.00 4.20 0.25 0.26 0.38 NM-205 299.56 365.68 66.12 0.08 0.19 0.23 NM-205 359.73 365.68 5.95 0.13 0.31 0.37 NM-205 377.32 402.27 24.95 0.45 0.57 0.79 Incl. 385.00 401.00 16.00 0.60 0.71 1.01 NM-205 427.46 438.86 11.40 0.19 0.30 0.40

Table 10: Assays from all holes considered part of the Baru deposit (0.1% Cu cut-off grade). CuEq is equal to g/t gold grade multiplied by 0.504 plus percent copper.

Drill Hole To

(m) From

(m) Intercept

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) Copper

Grade

(%) CuEq

(%) NM-03 2.00 59.00 57.00 0.16 0.55 0.63 Incl. 14.00 32.00 18.00 0.26 1.04 1.17 NM-129 164.80 194.94 30.14 0.23 0.20 0.32 Incl. 173.00 186.00 13.00 0.38 0.29 0.48 NM-163 118.00 138.25 20.25 0.21 0.21 0.31 Incl. 132.00 136.22 4.22 0.63 0.39 0.70 NM-164 88.65 129.00 40.35 0.17 0.17 0.23 Incl. 93.00 106.00 13.00 0.28 0.22 0.36 NM-164 154.01 158.00 3.99 0.10 0.21 0.25 NM_193 43.00 57.00 14.00 0.07 0.16 0.20 NM_193 67.20 123.00 55.80 0.11 0.19 0.25 Incl. 75.00 91.85 16.85 0.12 0.27 0.33 Incl. 100.32 112.95 12.63 0.18 0.19 0.28 NM-207 231.00 258.00 27.00 0.12 0.27 0.32 Incl. 241.13 258.00 16.87 0.15 0.31 0.39 NM-208 45.00 119.00 74.00 0.10 0.30 0.35 Incl. 56.10 99.00 42.90 0.13 0.36 0.43 NM-209 171.90 207.30 35.40 0.07 0.18 0.22 Incl. 171.90 183.90 12.00 0.12 0.25 0.31 NM-212 85.55 185.00 99.45 0.10 0.24 0.29 Incl. 94.00 130.00 36.00 0.10 0.31 0.36 Incl. 160.86 167.00 6.14 0.21 0.35 0.45 NM-212 192.12 222.00 29.88 0.06 0.15 0.18

Table 11: All assay results received from the Formiga target since the Company's October 27, 2016 press release (0.1% Cu cut-off grade). CuEq is equal to g/t gold grade multiplied by 0.504 plus percent copper.

Drill Hole To (m) From (m) Intercept (m) Gold Grade (g/t) Copper Grade (%) CuEq (%) FOR-15 89.00 102.77 13.77 - 0.10 0.10 107.73 118.00 10.27 - 0.14 0.14 FOR-16 111.84 113.27 1.43 - 0.58 0.58 142.75 147.87 5.12 - 0.35 0.35 incl. 145.90 147.87 1.97 0.15 0.75 0.83 and 160.66 161.27 0.61 - 1.02 1.02 FOR-17 52.41 55.62 3.21 0.06 0.21 0.24 63.36 66.19 2.83 0.02 0.18 0.19 66.80 75.51 8.71 2.50 0.78 2.04 FOR-18 64.75 85.00 20.25 1.20 0.45 1.05 FOR-19 113.07 125.22 12.15 - 0.53 0.53 131.68 139.12 7.44 0.09 1.35 1.40 Incl. 134.77 138.05 3.28 0.18 2.72 2.81 FOR-20 118.83 143.00 24.17 0.34 0.34 0.51 121.81 128.00 6.19 0.92 0.69 1.15 FOR-22 0.65 15.00 14.35 0.05 0.17 0.20 44.00 66.85 22.85 0.32 0.43 0.59 44.73 52.00 7.27 0.69 0.70 1.05 FOR-23 169.67 183.67 14.00 0.06 0.39 0.42 Incl. 179.81 183.67 3.86 0.16 1.05 1.13 FOR-24 79.63 90.00 10.37 0.13 0.14 0.21 116.00 118.83 2.83 0.05 0.20 0.23 FOR-26 87.00 106.00 19.00 0.10 0.26 0.31 Incl. 87.00 92.47 5.47 0.23 0.46 0.58 FOR-27 20.88 21.68 0.80 20.89 0.03 10.56 23.65 34.95 11.30 0.10 0.23 0.28 Incl. 23.65 26.44 2.79 0.22 0.31 0.42 FOR-27 44.00 52.00 8.00 0.05 0.20 0.23 FOR-28 129.82 192.92 63.10 0.05 0.14 0.17 Incl. 152.77 158.10 5.33 0.15 0.27 0.35 and 170.00 173.15 3.15 0.13 0.19 0.26 FOR-30 145.00 158.00 13.00 0.02 0.14 0.15 186.25 196.00 9.75 0.11 0.29 0.35 Incl. 186.25 187.47 1.22 0.36 0.49 0.67 FOR-30 211.84 217.00 5.16 0.14 0.17 0.24 FOR-31 35.58 56.00 20.42 0.98 0.76 1.25 Incl. 40.00 51.00 11.00 1.34 0.94 1.62

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Yamana incorporates a Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QA/QC") program for all of its mines and exploration projects which conforms to industry best practices.

Samples are transported in security sealed bags for preparation at ALS Laboratories facility located in Santiago (the primary lab), ISO 9001:2008 certified and independent of Yamana. The pulps are subsequently shipped to the same laboratory located in Lima, Perú (the primary lab) for analysis, ISO 9001:2008 and 17025 certified (fire assay with AAS/gravimetric finish and multi acid digestion ICP finish). From August samples are analyzed in ALS Santiago, Chile.

Pulps checks are carried out in Bureau Veritas facility located in Santiago, Chile (the check lab), ISO 9001:2008 certified.

All samples are initially assayed by gold fire assay with 30g aliquot and AAS finish and samples over 5g/t are re-analyzed by gravimetric finish methods. All samples are analyzed by silver, lead, copper and zinc with a four acid digestion ICP-ES/AAS finish (ore level) and over limits are done by the same digestion AAS finish or gravimetric finish for Silver.

All exploration diamond drill cores are split in half by mechanical sawing technique and sampled at appropriate intervals for assay. The remaining core, field reject and pulps are stored on-site in a secure location.

Quality assurance standards, duplicates, sterile and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as a control for assay accuracy, bias, precision and contamination. The results of these checks are tracked and failures are re-analyzed. This information also includes pulp checks carried out in the secondary lab.

Results are incorporated into Mineral Resource models following approval of the QA/QC local manager.

Qualified Persons

William Wulftange, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration for Yamana has reviewed and confirmed the scientific and technical information related to the El Peñón, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo and Chapada properties contained within this news release and serves as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. He has also reviewed and verified that the technical information related to these properties contained in this news release is accurate.

