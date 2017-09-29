Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2017 Results Release

September 29, 2017 09:50 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI)(NYSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") will release its third quarter 2017 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, October 26, 2017, followed by a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 27, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 27, 2017, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, November 10, 2017.
About Yamana
Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
Yamana Gold Inc.Investor Relations416-815-02201-888-809-0925investor@yamana.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds