TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - YANGAROO Inc., (TSX VENTURE: YOO) ( OTCBB : YOOIF) the industry's leading secure digital media management and distribution company, today announced a multi-year agreement with Tony Awards Productions (TAP) to provide the YANGAROO Awards state of the art digital platform to determine nominees and winners for the Tony Awards beginning in 2017. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

This partnership will provide TAP with a digital awards system hosted and maintained by YANGAROO, allowing the Tony Awards Nominating Committee to review eligible parties and relevant information in order to select the final nominees in each category. The 71st Tony Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, June 11th, 2017 in New York City.

"We are excited to adopt the YANGAROO Awards service for our nominating process and that our nominators will be utilizing the industry's leading digital platform for their selection process," said Charlotte St Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing. "Moving the Tony Awards into the digital age is significant and we have chosen an experienced partner to work with us on this process."

"The Tony Awards is one of the great iconic awards shows recognizing and honoring greatness and achievement in live theatre," said Cliff Hunt, Founder and COO, YANGAROO Inc. "We are excited to have been chosen for this task and look forward to working with the entire TAP team."

The Tony Awards, and over 16 other major awards shows now rely on YANGAROO technology including The GRAMMYS, The Latin GRAMMYS, The Emmys (Daytime, News and Documentary, and Sports), The Golden Globes, The Academy of Country Music Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), The BET Awards, The Junos, The Canadian Screen Awards, The BET Hip Hop Awards, and The Soul Train Awards.

About The Tony Awards:

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Robert E. Wankel is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theater Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chairman and Heather A. Hitchens is President. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the Executive Producers of the 2017 Tony Awards. Mr. Weiss will also serve as Director of the 2017 Tony Awards.

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America's major awards shows.

