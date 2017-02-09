Yangaroo Announces Non-Brokered, Non-Convertible Debenture Offering

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - YANGAROO Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: YOO) ( OTCBB : YOOIF), the industry's leading secure digital media management and distribution company (the "Company"), announced today that the Company is proposing a debenture offering (the "Offering") of secured, non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000.00 (the "Principal Amount").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to repay a credit facility (the "Credit Facility") of the Company, previously announced on December 14, 2015, with the balance to be used for working capital. The Credit Facility is in the amount of $500,000, with an outstanding balance of approximately $200,000.

"We intend to replace the previous debt facility with debt at almost half the interest rate," said Gary Moss, President and CEO of YANGAROO. "This coupled with the accrued interest and no mid-term facility review reduces the cost and time compared to the previous loan."

The Debentures will mature three (3) years from the closing (the "Closing Date") of the Offering (the "Maturity Date") but the Company shall be entitled to repay the Principal Amount and all accrued interest in full, without penalty, at any time following the two (2) year anniversary of the Closing Date ("Early Repayment"), subject to the mutual approval of the Company and the holders of the Debentures. The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, which will accrue and become due on the Maturity Date, subject to Early Repayment. Closing is anticipated to occur on or about February 28, 2017.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, purchasers of the Debentures will receive one share purchase warrant for each dollar of the Principal Amount to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a 4-month hold period. The Debentures will not be listed on any stock exchange.

The Debentures will be secured against all personal property of the Company.

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America's major awards shows.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause such statements to differ materially from actual future events or results. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.