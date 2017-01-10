YANGAROO Awards and the Academy of Country Music Renew Multi-Year Agreement

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSX VENTURE: YOO) ( OTCBB : YOOIF), the industry's leading secure digital media management and distribution company, today announced the signing of a multi-year extension with the Academy of Country Music (ACM). As part of the extension, Academy members will continue to review as well as vote on nominees through the online YANGAROO Awards solution. YANGAROO Awards, which is powered by the company's patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, streamlines every aspect of award-show management -- from nominations to auditing.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, produced by dick clark productions, presents awards honoring country music's top and hottest emerging talent. The Academy's professional membership votes on the recipients in three rounds and winners of the televised categories receive trophies during the Academy of Country Music Awards telecast LIVE on the CBS Television Network, at a date to be announced.

"The Academy is delighted to continue our successful relationship with YANGAROO," said Tiffany Moon, EVP/Managing Director of the Academy of Country Music.

"YANGAROO Awards has become the standard for awards show management in North America, and we're extremely gratified that the Academy has chosen to renew with us," said Cliff Hunt, Founder and COO of YANGAROO Inc. "Our technology continues to evolve and improve so that we can provide our clients with the most secure, efficient and cost effective service available."

The ACM Awards and more than 16 other major awards shows now rely on YANGAROO technology, including The GRAMMYS, The Latin GRAMMYS, The Emmys (Daytime, News and Documentary, and Sports), The Golden Globes, The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), The BET Awards, The Junos, The Canadian Screen Awards, The BET Hip Hop Awards, and The Soul Train Awards.

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America's major awards shows.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.

