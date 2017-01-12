YANGAROO Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSX VENTURE: YOO) ( OTCBB : YOOIF) (the "Company"), the industry's leading secure digital media management and distribution company, is pleased to announce a grant of stock options (the "Options") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan, most recently approved at the Company's Annual Special and General Meeting of the shareholders, held on July 13, 2016, to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 1,280,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company.

The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.10 per share. Following 10% of the Options vesting on the date of grant, the remaining 90% will vest as to a third on each 6-month anniversary following the date of grant.

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, this grant of options will result in a total of 5,394,274 options outstanding.

