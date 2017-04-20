Yaskawa - Solectria Solar and Sunworks Partner to Offer Industry Leading Inverters

LAWRENCE, MA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Yaskawa - Solectria Solar, the leading U.S. commercial PV inverter manufacturer, today announced a partnership with Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a leading solar systems provider. Sunworks will install co-branded PVI 50/60TL transformerless three-phase string inverters, which are a part of Yaskawa - Solectria Solar's best-selling commercial string inverter line. Sunworks will continue to utilize other Yaskawa - Solectria Solar commercial products in addition to the PVI 50/60TL depending on project needs.

Sunworks chose Yaskawa - Solectria Solar inverters based on their proven reliability, Yaskawa - Solectria Solar's support, and the ongoing successful relationship between both companies. "Sunworks has initiated its 'Powered by' program, which is tailored to exceed customer expectations, reduce installation time and enhance production. Yaskawa - Solectria Solar was chosen after extensive evaluation to be our partner of choice for this program," said Robert Lopez, VP Procurement of Sunworks.

The alignment of the two solar companies will create new opportunities for customers who can benefit from unparalleled service and increased flexibility.

"Yaskawa - Solectria Solar is pleased to continue our relationship with Sunworks and further build on our success with a co-branding partnership. In choosing Yaskawa - Solectria Solar as their inverter partner, Sunworks is able to offer their customers the reliability and high performance that is backed by 100 years of quality, innovation and unsurpassed customer service," said Charlene Langland, Regional Sales Manager at Yaskawa - Solectria Solar.

Sunworks will begin installing Yaskawa - Solectria Solar inverters in a 2.8MW ground mount project located in Buttonwillow. Yaskawa - Solectria Solar's PVI 60TL provides the best solution to optimize BOS, reduce labor costs, and maximize energy harvesting for customers. The PVI 50/60TL inverters feature unmatched efficiency, design flexibility, and reliability. It is the No. 1 chosen inverter in the U.S. for commercial ground and roof-mount arrays as well as parking structures.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks CEO said, "The Yaskawa - Solectria Solar co-branded partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies. We share the same operational values that have helped commercial customers maximize the performance of their installations. The PVI 50/60TL inverters provide the necessary industrial strength capabilities that our customers require."

About Yaskawa - Solectria Solar

Yaskawa - Solectria Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yaskawa America, Inc., is the largest commercial inverter manufacturer in the U.S.. Solectria's products include 3.8 to 750 kW inverters, string combiners and web-based monitoring for all size solar systems. Solectria is backed by over 100 years of power electronics and inverter experience. All of Solectria's three-phase central inverters are made in the USA. PV System owners, developers and EPCs rely on the high performance, reliability and bankability of Yaskawa - Solectria Solar. To learn more, please go to www.solectria.com.

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. To learn more about Sunworks, visit our website at http://sunworksusa.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/20/11G136397/Images/sunworks_img-d65c454074eeb7b09a913d661ada2a78.jpg