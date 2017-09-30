Yealink and Syn-Apps LLC combine forces to provide UC solutions to business customers

XIAMEN, CHINA and PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - September 30, 2017) - Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider, and Syn-Apps LLC, industry pioneer in IP notification solutions announced the integration of Syn-Apps' notification software on multicast-enabled Yealink phones at BroadSoft Connection 2017.

"Yealink is always pleased to work with industry pioneers like Syn-Apps to enable our users to enjoy the beauty of unified communication solutions," said Yealink Vice President Stone Lu. "And we think customers of Syn-Apps will also be impressed by the integrated solution. Yealink is looking forward to future cooperation for mutual benefits."

Yealink is dedicated to covering diverse usage scenarios and providing businesses of multiple sizes with unified communications(UC) solutions. Taking customer needs into full consideration, Yealink IP Phones satisfy various working environments' communication demands from office rooms using desk phones to on-the-go mobile endpoints such as Yealink DECT Phones. Having a complete product portfolio with a series of models, Yealink offers options to different groups of users diversified from receptionists to executives. Besides, Yealink IP Phones support working on multiple platforms and collaborating with a third party which brings added value and enriches user experience. The successful integration between Syn-Apps' notification software and Yealink IP Phones provide users with a unified notification platform. With Yealink phones, members within a group can simultaneously receive and respond to the notification regardless of their location, which greatly streamlines workflow and facilitates decision making.

With Syn-Apps' software, Yealink customers can simultaneously activate notifications to rapidly inform recipients across a variety of endpoints such as multicast-enabled Yealink phones, IP speakers, analog systems, digital signage, desktops, CAP feeds, and more. Additionally, organizations can reach people located off-premise with alerts delivered to mobile devices, third-party SMS services, mass outbound dialing services, and more.

"As our world changes, so must our product and partnership landscapes. We are committed to meeting the needs of our rapidly growing customer community and our partnership with Yealink is a direct reflection of our interoperability initiatives, as it allows us to better serve our mutual customers. Yealink has a significant market share and customers can now benefit from Syn-Apps' notification platform while continuing to leverage best-of-breed SIP telephony endpoints they have come to trust from Yealink," said Ian Pitts, President and CEO of Syn-Apps, LLC. "We're proud to support Yealink customers by breaking down communication barriers and uniting fragmented systems and processes into a centralized platform to help people communicate critical information more efficiently, safely, and reliably," Pitts concluded.

Syn-Apps' notification software consolidates disparate communication systems into a unified notification platform -- making it simple for Yealink customers in any industry to manage Emergency Alerts, Mass Notification, IP Paging, and Routine Communication needs across their entire network. A unified platform helps emergency management teams, system administrators, and business decision makers streamline communication procedures, accelerate incident response time, and improve safety and productivity. Yealink and Syn-Apps' integrated solution is ideal for customers in K-12 Education, Higher Education, Enterprise, Healthcare, Government, Retail and more.

About Syn-Apps LLC

Syn-Apps is a leader in IP notification solutions designed to improve business processes, increase safety, and streamline internal and external communication. Since 2001, thousands of organizations have integrated Syn-Apps' notification solutions with phones, paging systems, IP speakers, and hundreds of other systems and services. For more information, please visit: www.syn-apps.com.

Connect with us!

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Google+ | YouTube |

About Yealink

Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider that primarily offers video conferencing systems and voice communication solutions. Founded in 2001, Yealink leverages its independent research and development and innovation to pursue its core mission: "Easy collaboration, high productivity." The company's high-quality UC terminal solutions enhance the work efficiency and competitive advantages of its customers in over 100 countries. Yealink is the world's second-largest SIP phone provider and is number one in the China market. For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com.

Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter

Yealink booth at Connection: 002