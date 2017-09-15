Yello, Outcome Health, Hyde Park Angels and Snapsheet Among Winners at 18th Annual ITA CityLIGHTS Awards

ITA honors industry leaders that are helping keep Chicago on the tech fast track

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Last night the Illinois Technology Association (ITA) revealed the winners of its 2017 CityLIGHTS Awards. The CityLIGHTS Awards is the premier annual event in the region that elevates and honors achievements from the local tech community.

Because of the rigorous and balanced judging process, the awards have become a strong indicator of future success. Not including last night's honorees, CityLIGHTS award winners have amassed $53.4 billion in exits, $1.1 billion in IPO and $3.2 billion in venture capital.

"This year's winners epitomize the kind of technology companies that are propelling Chicago forward– practical yet innovative businesses that are focused on market results and customer satisfaction over self-promotion," said Julia Kanouse, CEO, ITA. "Even as Chicago tech has reached new heights and momentum, the CityLIGHTS Awards remain relevant. These drivers of innovation deserve recognition and accolades for the formidable technological developments and strides they have made that are moving this city ever-forward."

The 2017 ITA CityLIGHTS Awards winners are:

CityLIGHTS Industry Champion: Presented to the company or individual who actively and consistently supports the growth of the Illinois technology industry through leadership and/ or collaboration.

CEO of the Year: Presented to a CEO who has successfully scaled their company through outstanding leadership, ability to attract and retain talent, financial accomplishments and the implementation of strategic growth opportunities.

Rishi Shah, CEO & Founder, Outcome Health

Technologist of the Year: Presented to the individual whose talent has championed true innovation, either through new applications of existing technology or the development of technology to achieve a truly unique product or service.

Darren Cockrel, Coyote Logistics

Prominent Woman in Tech: Presented to a preeminent woman in the local industry who has championed a leading role for women by supporting their growth and prominence in the industry.

Helen Levinson, CEO, Indigo Interactive

Rising Star Award: Presented to the company with the strongest potential to emerge as a leader in the technology industry ($5 to $25 million in annual revenue).

Lighthouse: Presented to the growth-stage company with more than $25 million in revenue that through innovation in products, services or business approach, has grown to become a serious competitor in the marketplace.

Outstanding Business Development: Presented to the technology company or organization that has implemented within their organization an innovative business process, technology tool, talent initiative or marketing/ branding campaign that has made a substantial impact on business metrics.

Industry Disrupter: Presented to the company that has developed or introduced an ingenious, non-traditional and innovative product or service that has significantly disrupted its industry.

Thank you to our 2016 ITA CityLIGHTS Awards sponsors:

Presenting: Deloitte

Premier: Armanino, Gogo, Madison Dearborn Partners, Silicon Valley Bank

Reception & Wine Sponsors: Capital One, Lantern Partners, Relativity

Supporting: Hyde Park Angels, QTS

Event Partners: 3D Printing Experience, Two Gents Digital, SpotHero

