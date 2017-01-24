YesPath Launches Account Rooms to Bring AI-Powered Collaboration to Enterprise Selling

Smart Recommendations Help Buyers and Sellers Reach Decisions with Fewer Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - YesPath, the Account Engagement Platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced the release of YesPath Account Rooms, a private online space for sales teams to collaborate with prospect and customer accounts. By using Account Rooms instead of email, sales teams provide their customers an easy way to discuss content, products and mutual plans. The new product is the latest addition to YesPath's Account Engagement Platform, which already includes capabilities for account-based analytics and AI-powered content personalization.

YesPath created Account Rooms to help sales teams adapt to changing buyer preferences. Empowered by search engines and social networks, B2B buyers now prefer to stay in control, doing their own research and postponing contact with sales representatives. As a result, today's salespeople have fewer opportunities to collaborate with prospects and struggle to connect, in spite of their efforts. A survey sponsored by SAP found that 46 percent of B2B buyers are frustrated with salespeople who lack knowledge about the customer, yet the same buyers reported frustration with "aggressive" sales representatives (48 percent) who contact them too frequently. This catch-22 can only be solved by engaging buyers online and on their terms, extending a convenient venue for discussing customer needs.

YesPath also saw that B2B selling had a need for improved opportunity management. In industries with complex or custom products, a purchase decision might include over ten people and span six months or more. These can be slow, labor-intensive deals, which sales reps attempt to manage primarily through email. Though most B2B companies already use a CRM, these systems do not directly engage the customer. In creating Account Rooms, YesPath drew inspiration from modern collaboration tools like Slack and Asana. YesPath designed its app for the specific use case of buyer-seller collaboration, adding intelligent automation to help reps handle a high volume of simultaneous opportunities.

"B2B purchases are actually significant projects, involving many people and a heavy time commitment," said Jason Garoutte, YesPath CEO and co-founder. "It simply doesn't work to 'herd cats' through email, and as a result, deals are always slipping behind schedule or getting lost entirely. We built YesPath to augment CRM so everyone -- buyers and sellers -- can work together easily to make decisions with fewer meetings and fewer emails."

The YesPath launch comes at a time when the industry is showing unprecedented interest in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Account-Based Selling (ABS). Sales leaders have recognized the limits of inbound marketing and demand generation programs, which do not always reach the right people. By contrast, ABS preaches a coordinated cross-functional approach that directly reflects each customer's unique needs. Moreover, ABS preaches a strategy of "land and expand," in which the account team cultivates an initial purchase into a long-term partnership that grows revenue. The linchpin for ABS is listening to and understanding customer needs, which is only possible through close collaboration.

YesPath Account Rooms will enable an ABS strategy for both new and existing accounts. The solution encourages easy dialogue focused on achieving the customer's goals. Companies use Account Rooms to coordinate sales efforts, product evaluations and purchase decisions -- always with a focus on keeping deals moving.

Trevor Templar, chief revenue officer at Tactile, was one of the first to sign up for the new product. "YesPath is bringing modern collaboration to the sales process," says Templar. "It makes it easy for sellers and buyers to work together online, and the built-in intelligence keeps everyone moving toward a decision. It's going to reduce meetings and speed deals."

The key features of Account Rooms are:

Timeline : YesPath organizes the history of the project and shows future plans along a chronological timeline so both buyers and sellers know if they're on schedule.

: YesPath organizes the history of the project and shows future plans along a chronological timeline so both buyers and sellers know if they're on schedule. Content management: YesPath imports sales and marketing content into a gallery so sales reps can share content with accounts at the right time.

YesPath imports sales and marketing content into a gallery so sales reps can share content with accounts at the right time. Smart recommendations: YesPath intelligently recommends next steps and content based on behavior in the Account Room and data in the CRM. By processing data about what worked in the past, YesPath alerts reps when deals are behind and suggests actions to get back on track.

YesPath intelligently recommends next steps and content based on behavior in the Account Room and data in the CRM. By processing data about what worked in the past, YesPath alerts reps when deals are behind and suggests actions to get back on track. Engagement analytics: YesPath tracks buyer engagement in Account Rooms, including information about who consumed what content. Dashboards combine this with web traffic and email clicks to present one single view of engagement for each account.

YesPath tracks buyer engagement in Account Rooms, including information about who consumed what content. Dashboards combine this with web traffic and email clicks to present one single view of engagement for each account. CRM integration: YesPath pushes engagement data back into CRM apps so that sales teams can see the latest activity and uncover risk in deals without switching applications.

Pricing and Availability

The Account Rooms product is available now. Pricing starts at $80 per user per month, which includes an unlimited number of rooms and unlimited users on the buy side.

About YesPath

YesPath is the Account Engagement Platform that helps sales teams reach and win big accounts. The YesPath platform uses machine learning to better engage buyers with real-time recommendations for content and next steps. Customers such as MongoDB, Moogsoft, and Tactile use YesPath to uncover new opportunities and develop accounts to their full potential.