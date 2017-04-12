YETI Partners with PFSweb's LiveArea to Redesign New eCommerce Site

ALLEN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - LiveArea, the PFSweb ( NASDAQ : PFSW) ("PFS") Agency, was selected by YETI, the leading premium cooler and drinkware brand, to design their new commerce site (www.yeti.com).

Founded in Austin, Texas in 2006, YETI is a leading premium cooler and drinkware brand. The world's top hunters, anglers, outdoor adventurers, BBQ pitmasters, and ranch and rodeo professionals trust YETI to stand up to the world's harshest conditions.

The new site will connect the YETI brand story to the commerce experience through an intuitive, well-crafted digital framework. To complement the storytelling, the site will be targeted to drive customers, fans, kindred spirits, and gift givers to purchase.

Mark Moskal, Executive Creative Director at LiveArea, commented: "What's not to love about working with YETI? It's a distinctive brand obsessed with making premium products for wild-at-heart outdoor individuals. We're thrilled to be working with the YETI team to design the next YETI.com and look forward to its debut later this year."

The new YETI site is scheduled to go live this summer.