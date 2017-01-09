YiLoLife, Inc. Sets Launch Date and Size of Reg A+ Offering

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - YiLoLife, Inc., a company providing management services and other support to the legal medical marijuana (MMJ) market, today announces its plans to raise $16.4 million through a Regulation A+ public offering.

YiLo has planned three investment rounds:

1. First round is now approved by Security Exchange Commission with limited 5 million YiLo Shares for first public offering with a share value of $3.28

2. Second round with an approximate share value of about $8 - $10

3. Third round with an approximate share value of about $15

YiLoLife™ describes a family of companies designed to meet substantially all the specialized operational, business and infrastructure needs of both for-profit and non-profit organizations licensed by the state to consult, manage, possess, grow, sell and otherwise distribute marijuana. To date, Natural Relief Clinic, Inc. ("NRC"), an Arizona non-profit controlled by YiLoLife's controlling shareholders, is the company's sole client, licensee, lessee and customer. NRC offers YiLo™-branded products to qualified medical marijuana patients in Arizona in conformity with non-profit medical marijuana dispensary licenses issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Fundraising on YiLoLife's crowdfunding platform will commence January 09, 2017, enabling unaccredited investors to buy shares and invest in the company's growing position in the MMJ market, which is expected by industry analysts to surpass $40 billion over the next five to 10 years.

In addition to its focus on Arizona, YiLoLife is working to establish a substantially vertically integrated presence in additional markets with varying degrees of permissible medical and/or adult use marijuana. Beginning with the State of California, the company plans to natively replicate its model by contracting with newly organized non-profit MMJ organization(s) on an exclusive basis.

The company intends to use the proceeds of today's announced offering to acquire and develop cultivation, food processing and distribution facilities suitable to produce YiLo™-branded products on appropriate scale to serve the existing medicinal market, as well as the expected adult-use market expected to manifest in the near term. In addition, the company expects to use a portion of the offering proceeds for working capital.

"We are excited to take advantage of the capital-raising and ancillary benefits offered through the Regulation A+ platform," says Carsten Loelke, founder of YiLoLife. "At the same time, this method of fundraising gives the general public a chance to invest in our growth cycle and be a part of the broader MMJ market. There is a rampant increase in demand for YiLo-branded products and we look forward to meeting and even exceeding expectations."

Under updated and expanded rules of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, Regulation A+ allows smaller companies to offer and sell up to $50 million of securities within 12 months while bypassing registration requirements, per the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The new rules are designed to encourage and help facilitate smaller companies access to capital while providing unaccredited investors more investment opportunities. For more information visit https://www.sec.gov/news/pressrelease/2015-49.html.

About YiLoLife, Inc.

YiLoLife, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is comprised of a family of companies designed to meet substantially all the specialized operational, business, and infrastructure needs of for - profit and those not-for-profit organizations licensed by the state to consult, manage, possess, grow, sell, and otherwise distribute marijuana. To date, Natural Relief Clinic, Inc., an Arizona non-profit corporation controlled by YiLoLife's controlling shareholders and operating in Arizona ("NRC") has been and continues to be the company's sole client, licensee, lessee, and customer. NRC offers a variety of YiLo™ branded 100% high-grade medical marijuana edibles sized according to the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in each product. Using German quality standards, NRC provides lab-tested products with consistent THC levels based on a traffic light system to assure the customer is getting the correct dosage: Green 60mg THC, Yellow 120mg THC and Red 180mg THC. Responding to increasing demand, NRC has also developed purple 240mg THC and a new product line with a Light Blue 60mg CBD and Dark Blue 180mg CBD. NRC's YiLo™ branded award-winning line of over 600 products includes various flavors and dosages of cannabis-infused juices and teas, snacks, brownies and cookies, candies and chocolates. In addition to MMJ edibles, NRC offers vape kits, caps and shirts, topicals and creams, concentrates and wax, and buds and flowers. NRC markets YiLo™ branded products to dispensaries throughout Arizona, as well as in NRC's YiLo Superstore located in Phoenix.

For more information visit www.yilo.com.

