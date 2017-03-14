First FDA-approved smartphone-based solution for male fertility testing now available for purchase; men now have ability to accurately determine moving sperm ("motile sperm concentration") from comfort of their phone

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Just in time for Goddess of Fertility Day on March 18, couples who are trying to conceive will have a powerful new way to assess male fertility potential. The YO Home Sperm Test, a new smartphone based male fertility test, is now available for sale and is ready to ship.

See a video of how YO works at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gtvdAAYAnU&t=1s

The YO Home Sperm Test is the first FDA-cleared home male fertility test kit powered by a smartphone platform and supported by an interactive app experience complete with sperm education, animations and sperm trivia. Instead of reporting only sperm concentration, YO provides consumers with the ability to both view a video of their sperm and measure motile sperm concentration (MSC) -- a test result that considers both concentration and motility -- the number of motile (moving) sperm in the sample. Since you need a moving sperm to fertilize and egg in normal conception and the more sperm, the better, MSC is a good indicator of male fertility potential. YO is designed to be convenient and easy for consumers to use in the privacy of their homes. Both interactive step-by-step instructions and animations in the YO app ensure a successful testing experience in the comfort of the consumer's Smartphone.

As of today, people can purchase two tests included in the YO Home Sperm Test at www.YOspermTest.com for $49.95. The product is sold and shipped directly to consumers with no need for a prescription or medical appointment. The YO Home Sperm Test gives men and their partners the ability to understand their fertility potential and make informed decisions about their reproductive health with a new level of convenience and visibility.

"Male fertility is an often overlooked component of reproductive health and I believe that one of the main reasons is the male fear factor. If one of your key biological missions in life is to fertilize an egg and you don't know if you can 'perform' -- it hits your core as a male. So, do you want to test yourself and learn whether you are 'able' ahead of time or is it preferable to wait and see? The problem with the 'wait and see' approach is that couples are tending to delay their decision to have children and this has its own fertility challenges," said Marcia Deutsch, CEO of MES. "With YO, we feel that providing a private, affordable and exceedingly accurate and useful test result, along with a clear sperm video will empower men to test themselves and reduce their fear of knowing their fertility potential. The YO Home Sperm test, makes it easier than ever to gain insight into your reproductive health in a non-threatening way. It is my hope that men will overcome their fear factor and use YO to set their mind at ease concerning their fertility potential or to identify treatable fertility issues early on."

To help commemorate the first shipments of its new YO Home Sperm Test, MES is offering a few "fun facts" about sperm to show why reproductive health is such an important and interesting topic for people to learn more about:

Men's fertility makes a big difference: approximately 40 - 50% of infertility cases have a "male factor" such as poor sperm motility, abnormally shaped sperm or a low overall number of sperm cells

the YO Home Sperm Test only requires about 1/8 teaspoon of semen (one drop) to have a successful test

but it can last as long as 5 days to a week, depending on the woman's level of fertility and overall cervical environment

humans aren't great at making perfect sperm; in fact, over 90 percent of sperm are malformed in some way.

studies suggest that men who consumed 3 or more cups of coffee per day had reduced sperm concentration and total sperm count, as well as lower sperm quality

studies suggest that men who consumed 3 or more cups of coffee per day had reduced sperm concentration and total sperm count, as well as lower sperm quality Higher temperatures can lower sperm count: sperm count tends to be lowest in summer months and highest in winter months, because exposure to heat lessens sperm count. Spending time in a 104-degree Jacuzzi can definitely impact sperm motility.





YO was developed by Medical Electronic Systems (MES), the gold standard in automated semen analysis and an established manufacturer of commercial-grade automated semen analyzers for the past 20 years. YO, designed and produced by the same team of scientists and engineers who developed MES's laboratory sperm quality analyzers that are used in hospitals and labs around the world, is the first consumer product sold by MES. Approximately 4,000 of the Company's analyzers have been installed in hospitals and independent laboratories globally, including the country's largest research labs, premier hospital systems, the US military, fertility clinics and centers of reproductive excellence across America. MES semen analyzers are known and trusted as the premier automated testing devices in the industry because they perform reliably and accurately on a routine basis, thereby making MES the largest purveyor of automated semen analyzers in the US.

About YO

YO is a home sperm test that uses smartphone technology to report motile sperm concentration (the number of moving sperm) and capture a live sperm video -- all from the comfort of a smartphone. Ahead of the competition, YO provides automated results requiring no interpretation along with an archive to store test results and videos. Two tests are provided with every kit. YO is cost effective, highly accurate, easy to use and educational. YO test kits are currently available in the U.S. and can be purchased online at http://www.yospermtest.com.