The first FDA cleared Smartphone based technology for male fertility testing is encouraging men to dive in and test their swimmers

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - National Infertility Awareness Week is April 23-29, 2017, and the YO™ Home Sperm Test (the market released, FDA cleared Smartphone-based male fertility test) is working to enhance awareness of the public health issue of infertility, with a particular focus on the male factor. According to CDC data, approximately 15% of all couples will experience trouble conceiving or sustaining a pregnancy with men and women contributing equally to the problem. During National Infertility Awareness Week, YO is focused on bringing information to couples and interested parties on male factor infertility education and testing, which is the 20 year expertise of Medical Electronic Systems.

As part of its goal to disseminate information on male infertility for National Infertility Awareness Week, YO will be hosting a Facebook Live Video Event featuring facts about male infertility, a live demo of the YO Home Sperm Test and an open Q&A session about fertility, YO and sperm. Eric Carver, General Manager of Medical Electronic Systems (MES), the developers of YO, will host the Facebook Live video event. People are invited to participate in the live session in order to hear facts about infertility and to view a live demo of the YO home sperm test. Men (and their partners) who are curious, have questions or who are reluctant to test their fertility potential will find value participating in this Facebook Live session to view and openly discuss the new YO breakthrough technology which allows men to privately obtain a live video and an automatic motile (moving) sperm concentration test result in minutes -- all in the comfort of their own home. There will be an open Q&A session as well as a competitive Sperm Trivia Challenge with prize giveaways following the YO demo.

The Facebook Live Event will be held on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m. PT at Facebook.com/YOspermtest/

One of the underappreciated risk factors for infertility is men's sperm motility and overall sperm health. Approximately 15% of couples face infertility issues and 30% of these are caused by a male factor, 30% are female factor related and the remaining 40% are either unexplained or a combination of the man and the woman. Historically, testing the male was a secondary or even overlooked process yet, it is now evident that there is an equally shared contribution to infertility by the man and the woman. Men may exhibit poor sperm motility, abnormally shaped sperm or a low overall number of sperm cells, along with many other contributing concerns. Global public health experts are increasingly concerned about men's sperm counts, sperm motility and semen quality. Studies have shown a general decline in sperm counts in Europe and the USA since 1938, although the causes are disputed; Young men are now showing sperm morphology defects ("misshapen sperm") in more than 90% of their sperm cells.

Even if the world avoids a full-fledged fertility crisis, it's clear that more and more couples are finding it difficult to conceive or sustain a pregnancy. This trend is negatively influenced by the trend to delay the decision to start a family. As the trend to start a family later in life continues, the average age for couples achieving a first pregnancy, is rising, resulting in an increase in age related infertility issues as a contributing concern.

As world experts and manufacturers of automated sperm quality analyzers for over twenty years, Medical Electronic Systems is embracing a companywide initiative to educate both men and women about sperm testing and open up this socially taboo subject to public discussion with the goal being to eliminate the fear and embarrassment men experience when faced with the prospect of testing their sperm and to encourage them to take the plunge to test their swimmers. Whether you are currently trying to conceive, or are just curious about your fertility as it relates to your overall health, the creators of the YO Home Sperm Test offer a first option for testing yourself privately while offering value with a two test kit, an actual video of your sperm and an automatic, no interpretation required test result of your motile (moving) sperm concentration.

Sperm Health Affects Overall Health: Even if you're not currently trying to conceive, it's helpful for men to know about their sperm health as part of staying informed about their overall health and possible risk factors. A 2014 study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility found that sperm defects could be associated with various health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and skin and glandular disorders. Lead researcher Dr. Michael Eisenberg, Stanford School of Medicine, told WebMD that male infertility could be "a marker for sickness overall."

Men need to overcome their fear and "see their swimmers" on camera by purchasing the YO Home Sperm Test for $49.95 at http://www.yospermtest.com. The YO Home Sperm Test gives men a convenient and affordable way to get a reliable view of their reproductive health from the comfort of home, using a Smartphone and easy-to-follow step-by-step animated instructions via the free interactive YO mobile app, with no medical appointment required.

Unlike other sperm tests that only measure sperm concentration, YO lets people view and measure the motility of their sperm -- the number of motile (moving) sperm in their sample -- which is a crucial aspect of male fertility.

"Infertility Awareness Week is a time to build awareness of new technology and engage in useful discussions about infertility from both the male and female perspective. Infertility is a human challenge faced by many couples on a core level. What we hope to achieve is to educate men and women to openly discuss the male factor and to encourage men to test themselves, without embarrassment or hesitation," said Marcia Deutsch, CEO of Medical Electronic Systems (MES), developers of the YO Home Sperm Test. "We believe that YO, which is FDA cleared, innovative and affordable and the first of its kind Smartphone based technology, will provide millions of men with an affordable option to screen themselves at home and obtain knowledge of their fertility potential, privately. We are proud to be part of National Infertility Awareness Week and hope that our effort to build awareness can help reduce the stigma and fear men face when testing their sperm."

For more information on National Infertility Awareness Week: https://infertilityawareness.org

YO was developed by Medical Electronic Systems (MES), the gold standard in automated semen analysis and an established manufacturer of commercial-grade automated semen analyzers for the past 20 years. YO, designed and produced by the same team of scientists and engineers who developed MES's laboratory sperm quality analyzers that are used in hospitals and labs around the world, is the first consumer product sold by MES. Approximately 4,000 of the Company's analyzers have been installed in hospitals and independent laboratories globally, including the country's largest research labs, premier hospital systems, the US military, fertility clinics and centers of reproductive excellence across America. MES semen analyzers are known and trusted as the premier automated testing devices in the industry because they perform reliably and accurately on a routine basis, thereby making MES the largest purveyor of automated semen analyzers in the US.

About the YO Home Sperm Test

YO is a home sperm test that uses Smartphone technology to report motile sperm concentration (the number of moving sperm) and capture a live sperm video -- all from the comfort of a Smartphone. Ahead of the competition, YO provides automated results requiring no interpretation along with a private archive to store test results and videos. Two tests are provided with every kit. YO is cost effective, highly accurate, easy to use and educational. YO test kits are currently available in the U.S. and can be purchased online at http://www.yospermtest.com