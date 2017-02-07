Yorbeau Completed Last Drill Hole at Scott - Gap Lens Still Open to the East

15.3 metres of 7.2% zinc, 0.8% copper and 34.6 g/t silver

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX:YRB.A) (the "Company" or "Yorbeau") is pleased to report on recent diamond drilling results at its 100% owned Scott Lake project in Quebec.

Drill hole SC-88W intersected a 15.3 metre long interval of combined stringer (mostly) and massive sulphides in the last hole of the drilling program to explore the Gap Lens. This hole was a 90 metre step out to the east of hole SC-87W3 which had intersected over 20.6 metres of 5.9% zinc, 0.7% copper and 50.9 g/t silver (press release of November 23, 2016), and a 75 metre step out to the east of hole SC-87W2 which had intersected 46.3 metres of massive sulphides grading 9.7% zinc (press release of October 20, 2016). The mineralized interval in SC-88W, as were all previous intercepts released by the Company on the Gap Lens, are located outside of the mineral resources as currently estimated at the Scott project (see attached Figure 1).

Assay results are shown below:

DDH SC-88W Section 1750W (weighted averages)

From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

% Zn

% Au

g/t Ag

g/t Remarks 929.0 944.3 15.3 0.8 7.2 0.2 34.6 Stringer and massive sulphides

(Gap Lens)

Hole SC-88W was a wedge-cut above original hole SC-88 which did not intersect mineralization and ended in barren intrusive rocks of the Chibougamau Pluton at the expected position of the Gap Lens horizon. However, hole SC-88 did intersect mineralization related to West Lens about 80 metres north of the Gap Lens horizon.

Assay results are shown below:

DDH SC-88 Section 1750W (weighted averages)

From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

% Zn

% Au

g/t Ag

g/t Remarks 863.8 874.5 10.7 0.4 3.2 0.5 34.1 stringer and massive sulphides

(West Lens) with minor mafic dykes including 863.8 868.2 4.4 0.1 6.1 1.0 18.3 massive sulphides

(West Lens) with minor mafic dykes

As this is still preliminary drilling on the above mineralization, the exact shape and true width cannot be determined with certainty and the core lengths displayed in the above tables do not represent the true thickness of the mineralization. However, at the depth of the mineralized zone in SC-88W, the dip of the hole was at 29 degrees and the horizontal thickness of the Gap Lens mineralization therefore represents 13.4 metres. Hole SC-88W was a wedge-cut about 52 metres above hole SC-88 (see attached Figure 1).

Company president Gérald Riverin stated: "We are pleased to have completed our 18 month drilling program on the Gap Lens which represents an exciting new discovery, and happy to see that the very last hole of the program still intersected over 15 metres of mineralization, showing that Gap Lens still continues further east. The published assays were the last remaining ones to be received on the Gap Lens, and we expect now the on-going revised resource estimate to be released very shortly by Roscoe Postle Associates."

The Scott Lake property, 100% owned by Yorbeau, already hosts a number of polymetallic massive sulphide lenses. A resource estimate on Scott Lake was commissioned by Cogitore Resources and prepared by RPA in 2011. The RPA estimate showed combined inferred resources of 5.45 million tonnes grading 1.2% copper, 4.6% zinc, 0.2 g/t gold and 34 g/t silver, using an NSR cut-off of $80 per tonne (Technical Report prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates and filed by Cogitore Resources in 2011). A revised estimate was commissioned by Yorbeau in 2016, and will be completed and filed shortly with a Technical Report.

All drill core discussed in this press release was logged and marked up for assay at the Company's secure facility in Chibougamau, Quebec. Drill core for assay was split in half. Half of the core was shipped in sample bags with appropriate standards, duplicates and replicates used for quality control purposes. The other half of the core is retained for future reference. Samples were shipped to Laboratoire ALS Chemex of Val d'Or.

Work is carried out by the personnel of Yorbeau, under the supervision of Gérald Riverin, PhD, P. Geo. He is a qualified person (as defined by NI 43-101) and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.

