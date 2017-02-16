York Region Transit awards a 10-year facility management contract to ENGIE Services

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - After conducting a best-value procurement process, York Region Transit (YRT/Viva) has directed ENGIE Services to provide comprehensive facility management services at all four of its Operating, Maintenance and Storage Facilities (OMSF). ENGIE Services' efficient and innovative solutions will allow YRT/Viva to provide seamless services at a reasonable cost to riders and taxpayers. The OMSFs comprise approximately 860,000 sq. ft. of space from which YRT operates its bus and bus rapid transit services and maintains and stores its bus fleets. York Region, made up of nine cities and towns, is one of Canada's fastest-growing regions with a current ridership of 22.7 million per year. Over the next few years, YRT/Viva is expected to increase the bus fleet and expand bus maintenance facilities, establish new subway routes and electrify its fleet.

The four locations are:

55 Orlando Ave, Town of Richmond Hill

18106 Yonge St, Town of Newmarket

18110 Yonge St, Town of Newmarket

8300 Keele St, Town of Vaughan

The 10-year contract is slated to start in January 2017 and includes a renewal option for an additional 10 years. ENGIE Services will provide an energy performance guarantee and lifecycle asset management through routine maintenance, preventive and proactive maintenance, demand maintenance and ad hoc services. The facility maintenance ENGIE Services will deliver include the operation and maintenance of process equipment such as bus wash, paint booth, hoists, lifts, compressors and fuelling systems, as well as building systems from architectural elements to mechanical and electrical systems. The eight-person team guaranteeing these services will be located on site.

YRT/Viva offers local and rapid transit services throughout all nine cities and towns in York Region. More than 130 routes keep residents connected within York Region, as well as connecting to services in the City of Toronto and the Region of Peel.

About ENGIE Services

ENGIE Services is a provider of energy efficiency, facility management services and outsourcing for companies and communities. Our experts design, develop and manage tailored, smart and sustainable solutions for our customers' benefit from airports to office parks and industrial sites.

ENGIE Services is part of ENGIE in North America, which manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including electricity generation and cogeneration, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution and sales, retail energy sales and energy optimization services. ENGIE (formerly GDF SUEZ) employs 154,950 people worldwide and achieved revenues of Can $99.1 billion in 2015.