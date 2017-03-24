Yorktel to Unveil Advancements to Univago Video Collaboration Service Platform; SVP of Professional Services to Speak on Panel, "Why UC Security Assessments are Vital for Your Enterprise"

Professional Services consultancy works alongside clients to align people, processes and technology with executive goals; Innovations to Univago establish its Gateway Service as the world's only solution that can connect SIP, H.323, and WebRTC users in a Microsoft Office365-hosted Skype meeting

EATONTOWN, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Yorktel today announced that it would unveil significant advancements to its flagship cloud video collaboration service platform, Univago, at Enterprise Connect® 2017, taking place March 27-30, 2017, at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Also, Yorktel Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Vishal Brown, will be speaking on the executive panel, "Why UC Security Assessments are Vital for Your Enterprise," on Monday, March 27.

"2016 was truly remarkable for Yorktel, marked by accomplishments and growth on many fronts," said Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel. "Several years ago, at this very conference, we announced a forward-thinking strategic focus on vertical market integration, investment in applications consumable as a service from the cloud, and expanding Yorktel Professional Services, our in-house management consultancy. Today, those strategies are paying significant returns."

As a cloud hosted video platform developed specifically to address enterprises' increasingly complex needs, Univago provides a foundation that underpins next generation workplace collaborative workflows. In addition to Univago virtual meeting rooms (URooms), the platform supports a growing number of applications that overcome real-world shortcomings. Univago's Skype Gateway Services, for example, provides interoperability with traditional video systems and emerging technologies with Skype for Business users.

Yorktel Senior Vice President of Product Management, John Vitale, noted that in addition to an ever-expanding set of management tools and APIs, "the most significant enhancement that reflects Univago's maturation as a leading Video Collaboration Services Platform is the Univago-powered Gateway Service, the only service, globally available, that can connect SIP, H.323, and WebRTC users in a Microsoft Office365-hosted Skype meeting."

While Univago, since launch in 2015, has been providing Gateway services, in August 2016, in partnership with Microsoft's largest certified audio conference providers (ACP), Yorktel has been supplying interoperability Gateway services between Office365 Skype meetings and SIP, H.323 and WebRTC video participants while preserving the out-of-box Skype Meeting scheduling and call experience, globally. With thousands of gateway calls being performed daily, this service fills a gaping hole that customers desperately needed filled.

Univago's subscription model requires neither capital expenditures nor investment in on premise hardware. Univago is the only service today that can support all bi-directional gateway workflows between H.323, SIP, WebRTC and Skype Office365. Yorktel's regional datacenters in North America, EMEA and APAC ensure users' media will always travel the most efficient path and deliver a true global service and experience.

"We are pleased with the growing results of the Univago service platform. As we continue to expand and enrich its capabilities and its continued growth into a powerful Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution, we will continue to fill the gaps in services customers struggle with using basic 'bridge in the cloud' offerings," added John Vitale.

In April 2017, Univago will also feature several new features and functionality, including:

Recording & Streaming

New Meeting features: New Participant Layouts, Site Names, Moderator Controls

New Participant Layouts, Site Names, Moderator Controls Japanese language support

Today's global market is complex, and the simplistic 'one-size fits all' approach of many solutions providers is not only failing, but also levying devastating consequences on customers to whom a well-oiled operation was promised. Yorktel Professional Services, the company's in-house management consultancy, offers expansive advisory services that not only prevent these nightmare scenarios, but also exceed the boundaries of end-to-end project engagement. Professional Services consultants work alongside customers from the initial assessment, use-case examination, planning and roadmap development, to rollout execution, post-deployment support and training.

Most mid-size and large private companies and government agencies operate in a world with an increasingly diverse set of systems, devices and other technologies. Project delivery managers are tasked with identifying the right solutions, ensuring compatibility with multiple devices and operating systems (OS), and driving efficient, sustainable usage, while seeking ease-of-use and user simplification.

Yorktel Professional Services consultants are contracted to simplify and solve many different problems in complex environments. From healthcare to financial services and consumer packaged goods, universal video communications and collaboration, multi-system operating system and device compatibility, as well as productivity measurement, demand from customers looking for assistance to navigate the path to the Next Generation Workplace is soaring.

"By employing Yorktel's Next Generation management strategies, organizations should be commended for embracing change to an unfamiliar environment that now includes remote workers, flexible scheduling, and on-demand, multi-site collaboration," said Vishal Brown. "But thoroughly assessing the current set-up and situation, aligning project goals with both current and future use-cases, building the deployment roadmap, executing rollout, system training and ongoing support is quite daunting."

Only Yorktel has the global resources, integration expertise, depth and breadth of offerings to comprehensively address issues such as security, network monitoring, QoS, and multi-vendor interoperability through cloud, video managed services and media.

"Yorktel's record success in 2016 is based not only on the successful launch and expansion of our innovations, but also our concerted effort to expand into new target markets worldwide, such as the launch of our new Asia headquarters in Japan," added Ron Gaboury.

