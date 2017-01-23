Yorkville University to Open a Campus in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Yorkville University is thrilled to announce the opening of its first brick and mortar campus in March 2017. The campus, located in downtown Vancouver at 1090 West Georgia Street, will be a hub for area students studying in Yorkville University's Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with specializations in Accounting, Energy Management, Project Management and Supply Chain Management -- programs Yorkville designed to directly support the B.C. economy.

"We look forward to contributing to the economic development of the province by introducing programs that will train and upgrade B.C. workers to fully participate in the province's economic and business opportunities," said Dr. Rick Davey, President of Yorkville University.

With nearly 2,000 alumni from across Canada, Yorkville University's purpose in commencing operations in B.C. is to advance its national presence by opening its first physical campus in Vancouver and to offer both in-class and online programs that align with the B.C. government's Jobs Plan.

Unique to the Yorkville University Vancouver Campus is this flexible delivery model, which allows students to combine both online and in-class learning specific to their needs. It uniquely blends the flexibility and accessibility of online learning with the benefits of real face-to-face interaction. This hybrid model of learning is particularly beneficial for working people, aiming to advance their career.

Each of the four specializations have a fully functioning Advisory Panel composed of B.C. industry experts. The members of the Advisory Panels are key assets in Yorkville's mission to equip students with the skills required to excel in the B.C. economy.

About Yorkville University

Yorkville University is a Canadian national university with operations in New Brunswick, Ontario and British Columbia. Yorkville University offers leading professional degree programs that are accessible and accommodate the varied needs and learning styles of its students. Yorkville's programs offer learners the flexibility needed to complete a degree while balancing other commitments by providing a supportive, highly collaborative and interactive learning community. Degree programs at Yorkville are academically rigorous and highly regarded in professional practice.