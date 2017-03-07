YOU Technology Hires Corinne Chiu as Vice President of Finance

Integrated Digital Offers Company Adds VP of Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - YOU Technology, the leading provider of integrated digital offers, today announced the addition of Corinne Chiu as Vice President of Finance. In her new role, Corinne will manage finance, human resources, intellectual property, and legal for YOU Technology.

"Corinne's diverse yet deep corporate finance expertise makes her a strong addition to our leadership team," said Cheryl Black, CEO of YOU Technology. "She has thrived in a variety of finance roles, and we're thrilled to have her continue her track record of success here at YOU Technology."

Corinne is a Certified Public Accountant and comes to YOU Technology with nearly 15 years of corporate finance experience. Most recently, Corinne was Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Informatica. During her six years there, Corinne held various Finance roles where she oversaw financial planning and analysis, accounting, technical accounting and financial reporting. Corinne also supported Informatica's $5.3 billion privatization deal in 2015.

"It's an exciting time to join the digital offer space, with consumers and retailers embracing the use of digital technology," said Corinne Chiu. "YOU Technology is driving the shift to digital offers. I'm honored to be a part of the talented, collaborative team that's transforming the experience between retailers and shoppers."

Preceding her six-year tenure at Informatica, Corinne was a consultant at Huron Consulting Group in Chicago and an auditor at Ernst & Young in San Francisco.

About YOU Technology, LLC

YOU Technology transforms retail marketing with the largest digital offer network in North America, based on its scalable platform that integrates with point of sale systems. Offering dramatic improvements in visibility and insights compared with traditional coupons and promotions, integrated digital offers let retailers manage campaigns in real-time across all marketing channels. YOU Technology also helps retailers personalize their customers' shopping experience and build long-term shopper loyalty, delivering a 1,260% increase in redemption rates over paper coupons last year. Since 2007, the platform has successfully powered more than 4,000,000,000 offer downloads. Learn more at www.you.net