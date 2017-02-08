Young Hollywood Debuts First Animated Feature Project

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Young Hollywood, the leading celebrity digital network for millennials, will debut their first ever animated feature project "Brad & Spencer."

"Brad & Spencer" is the story of two slacker best friends that find themselves in typical crazy high school situations. Although these two dudes are not the brightest, they somehow always end up coming out ahead by taking risks and attempting to life-hack various 'crisis' moments. "Brad & Spencer" are all about living that "bro" life and play upon the relatable lingo, current experiences and everyday life that today's teens face, both online and in the real world.

The project debuts February 9th and will be available to own for $2.99 via Apple's iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, VHX, Vimeo and Walmart's Vudu.

"We recently produced and distributed several animated shorts, so we are excited to continue our expansion by releasing our first animated feature directly to our fans," said R.J. Williams, founder and CEO of Young Hollywood. "'Brad & Spencer' became fan favorites, so we wanted to create a spin-off focusing on these characters and expanding their storyline to new hilarious heights."

It's the first scripted long form animated release for Young Hollywood. Young Hollywood has seen success with its other long-form series, with multiple shows being recently renewed for additional seasons, bringing Young Hollywood to over 200 half hour episodes produced in under 18 months. The shows continue to premiere on the Young Hollywood channel on Apple TV.

"Brad & Spencer" is written and produced by Jordan Calig (Short Shorts, YH Food Feed) and Mike Gillespie (Short Shorts).

About Young Hollywood

Founded by R.J. Williams in 2007, Young Hollywood is the Leading Celebrity and Lifestyle Network for Millennials. Young Hollywood is available on digital, social, television and mobile in over 160 countries and in over 120 million homes.

In addition to financing, producing and distributing over 500 hours of original programming annually, the company's activities include owning and operating several leading entertainment digital platforms, a 24/7 OTT Network and licensing the Young Hollywood trademark internationally for a range of consumer products and services.

Young Hollywood owns a library of over 5,000 hours of evergreen content, garnering billions of views to date via its growing distribution network, which includes Apple TV, Hulu, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox.

The company's innovative reputation is also evident in its creation of a first-of-its-kind custom broadcast studio located permanently inside the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

For more information, visit www.yhworldwide.com and follow YH on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Musical.ly and Instagram @YoungHollywood.