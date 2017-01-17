Young Hollywood Expands With Launch of Six New Verticals

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Leading media brand Young Hollywood today announced a massive expansion with the launch of six new verticals. This move reinforces Young Hollywood's multi-platform approach, creating online communities designed to further engage audiences with targeted content. The new verticals will be dedicated to gaming, sports, food, music, fashion and social media influencers. This move follows the November launch of Young Hollywood's newest vertical, Younger Hollywood, designed to actively engage its younger audience.

"Following the success of our recently launched Younger Hollywood channel, we are excited to expand even further by creating more targeted content for our loyal fan base," said RJ Williams, Founder and CEO of Young Hollywood. "This brand extension marks our next phase of growth as we increase our portfolio to 10 unique standalone media brands."

Young Hollywood's new verticals are:

The Codeword - Young Hollywood dives into the world of video games through the eyes of celebrities, gamers and influencers.

The Social Stream - Log into The Social Stream to get the scoop on your favorite social media influencers and creators.

Young Hollywood Food Feed - Young Hollywood goes in search of the best food from around the country.

Beyond the Athlete TV - Go off the court and away from the field and get up close and personal with your favorite athlete.

Amp'd Up - An inside look at music culture and the artists that drive it through.

Inside the Look - Explore the world of fashion and beauty through the eyes of Young Hollywood.

Young Hollywood has always been in-tune with their audiences and the content they're interested in, they were the first to create a hit show on musical.ly garnering over 1,300,000 views and over 40 million likes on a single live broadcast. Young Hollywood has continued to amass huge live streaming numbers and genuine engagement with viewers as they interact with Young Hollywood's Tracy Behr, and celebrities during their live streams.

Young Hollywood has also seen success with its long-form series with multiple series recently renewed for additional seasons bringing Young Hollywood to over 200 half hour episodes produced in under 18 months -- the shows continue to premiere on the Young Hollywood channel on Apple TV.

Robert Sorkin, formerly director of business development at Gaumont Television was brought on in August as Head of Business Development at Young Hollywood to help oversee the expansion into these new verticals.

About Young Hollywood

Founded by R.J. Williams in 2007, Young Hollywood is the Leading Celebrity and Lifestyle Network for Millennials. Young Hollywood is available on digital, social, television and mobile in over 160 countries and in over 120 million homes.

In addition to financing, producing and distributing over 500 hours of original programming annually, the company's activities include owning and operating several leading entertainment digital platforms, a 24/7 OTT Network and licensing the Young Hollywood trademark internationally for a range of consumer products and services.

Young Hollywood owns a library of over 5,000 hours of evergreen content, garnering billions of views to date via its growing distribution network, which includes Apple TV, Hulu, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox.

The company's innovative reputation is also evident in its creation of a first-of-its-kind custom broadcast studio located permanently inside the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

For more information, visit www.yhworldwide.com and follow YH on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, musical.ly and Instagram @YoungHollywood.