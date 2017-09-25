Young Manufacturing Uses its Experience in Precision Manufacturing of .223/5.56 Bolt Carrier Groups to Offer .308 Match Bolt Assembly

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Young Manufacturing, a U.S.-based firearms parts manufacturing company, has been manufacturing bolt carrier groups for the AR-15 and M16 rifles since 1991. It now brings its experience in precision manufacturing of the .223/5.56 bolts and bolt carriers to offer their customers the high quality .308 bolt carrier assembly for the AR-10 rifle.

Young Manufacturing .308 Bolts

Our .308 Match bolt is made from SAE 9310 steel and Precision Ground in three critical areas after heat treating to Mil- Spec. This removes the distortion that occurs during heat treat and provides the most accurate fit possible on the center support ring, and the bolt tail. Grinding the back of the lugs true to the bolt face gives you a bolt that locks up true and square to the center of the bore. All of our bolts are Mag Particle Inspected to detect any stress fractures that might occur during the heat treat process.

Our .308 carriers follow the same strict process as our .223 bolt assembly components. We start with 8620 steel heat treated to Mil Spec. Next we precision grind the inside bores and outside diameter to ensure they run concentric to each other and again remove the distortion from heat treat. We add additional surface or contact area near the front of the carrier for a tighter fit and support when the carrier is in battery.

We manufacture every component on both the carrier and the bolt so you know you are getting quality U.S. made parts. Finally we choose hard chrome to plate all of our components. It has been used for many years in every mechanical application from aerospace, automotive, military, heavy equipment and you name it. It is corrosion resistant and it doesn't come off.

About the Company

Since 1991, Young Manufacturing, Inc. has been at the forefront in high quality Aerospace and Firearms Parts manufacturing. Young Manufacturing began initially as an Aerospace manufacturing company. Our customers include Talley Defense Systems. Allied Signal Aerospace, Honeywell and DOD customers such as the Naval Surface Warfare center.