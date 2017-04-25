Initial Performance Line Product Focuses on Muscular and Connective Tissue Health

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Youngevity International, Inc. ( OTCQX : YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, is debuting its new ultra-innovative FitShake™. The introduction of the Youngevity FitShake marks the launch of the Company's first ever athletic and performance protein based product -- addressing the specific areas of the musculoskeletal system that begin to deteriorate with activity. In addition to input from various sports specialists and trainers, FitShake was developed with New York Times best-selling author, Jordan Rubin, a pioneer in whole food nutrition and founder of Garden Of Life and Beyond Organic.

Youngevity's rich Banana Cream-flavored FitShake powder is a proprietary blend of proteins to support muscular and collagen development and growth. The FitShake offers a blend of proteins and specialized nutrients intended to directly support the repair and recovery of the most vulnerable areas of the body -- the elements of the joints -- ligaments, tendons, and cartilage. Its formulation allows for complete versatility of use, as a post workout or recovery drink or a health meal replacement.

"Our FitShake is the Company's first product within our Performance line of nutritional products," stated Steve Wallach, CEO and Co-Founder of Youngevity. "This new Performance product line addresses exercise performance-based nutritional needs, supporting athletes and weekend warriors alike with nutritional benefits tailored to their pursuit of fitness."

"This product represents a great example of our continual dedication to product evolution," stated Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity. "We are in a perpetual 'innovation' and 'expansion' mode -- for our products and our Company. Whether it's introducing our first Performance line products or other product introductions or refinements, you'd be hard pressed to find Youngevity standing still."

Additional Features of the Youngevity Pioneering FitShake:

First shake to use fermented Vitamin D3

25 grams of protein in one serving

Provides a unique combination of proteins designed to help feed muscles, joints, tendons and ligaments -- proteins include: clean whey, concentrated bone broth, organic flaxseed, and coconut milk

Specialty nutrients include exclusive green Maragogype coffee beans from the Youngevity-owned plantation, fermented vitamin D3, probiotics and digestive enzymes

Gluten- and dairy-free; no added sugars; no preservatives or artificial flavors/colors

Youngevity was founded upon the pioneering principles of Dr. Joel Wallach; always looking forward to the betterment of society. Today Youngevity seeks to continue to meet this mission with groundbreaking products, innovative services and a fulfilling business opportunity individually defined through flexibility and personal lifestyle choices. And in this Pursuit of Betterment, the Company continues to build and grow its Youngevity Be The Change Foundation. 100% of the profits from Youngevity Be the Change Coffee, and other special products highlighted on the Foundation website finance Foundation operations.

Read more about the benefits of FitShake at www.ygy4u.com/shakeitup and to learn more about Youngevity visit www.youngevity.com.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( OTCQX : YGYI) is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

