Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) to Host Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call to Review Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI) (www.ygyi.com), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday November 13, 2017 at 4:15 Eastern Standard Time, (1:15 Pacific Standard Time), to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2017, which it plans to release earlier that day during the premarket.

Youngevity International's senior management will host the call, led by Mr. Steve Wallach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and joined by Mr. Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of the call will be to discuss its financial results, provide an update on current business trends and to answer questions that are submitted by shareholders.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit questions via email to http://ygyi.com/info-opt-in.php. Questions should be submitted by noon Eastern Standard Time Thursday November 9, 2017.

Investors can access the conference call by dialing 877-388-7629. There is no access code required. It is advised that you dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call. An archived replay of the call will be available for approximately 6 months in the Investor Relations section of Youngevity International's website: http://ygyi.com/calls.php.

About Youngevity International, Inc.