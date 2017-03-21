Youngevity International, Inc (YGYI) to Host Full Year 2016 Earnings Call

Conference Call to Review Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Youngevity International, Inc. ( OTCQX : YGYI) (www.YGYI.com), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 30th at 4:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time (1:15 PM Pacific Daylight Time), to discuss the Company's Full Year 2016 financial results, which it plans to release prior to the open of the market on the same day.

Youngevity International's senior management will host the call, led by Mr. Steve Wallach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and joined by Mr. Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of the call will be to discuss its financial results, provide an update on current business trends and to answer questions that are submitted by shareholders. Interested parties are encouraged to submit questions via email to http://ygyi.com/info-opt-in.php. Questions should be submitted by noon Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, March 27, 2017

Investors can access the conference call by dialing: 562-247-8321 and entering the access code: 132-403-283. It is advised that you dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call. Recorded calls are available in the Investor Relations section of Youngevity International's website: http://ygyi.com/calls.php

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( OTCQX : YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit youngevity.com. Keep up with current activities by following Youngevity on Twitter and liking the company Facebook page.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and include statements regarding our Company's growth. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.