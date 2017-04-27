Youngevity to Present at Pioneers 2017 Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Youngevity International, Inc. ( OTCQX : YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announced today that Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is scheduled to present at the Joseph Gunnar & Co. PIONEERS 2017 conference being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Mr. Briskie is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9AM, EDT. Following the presentation, Mr. Briskie will participate in a series of one-on-one investor meetings.

A live webcast of Youngevity's presentation may be accessed by logging onto the web at http://wsw.com/webcast/pioneers2/ygyi/index.aspx. After the presentation, a replay will be archived and accessible for 90 days at the same website or at www.ygyi.com.