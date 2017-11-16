Younicos commissions upgraded 3 MW energy storage system on Kodiak Island, Alaska

Flexible storage resource helps city become one of only five in U.S. to achieve 100% renewable energy

AUSTIN, TX and BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Younicos has completed the installation and commissioning of an upgraded 3 MW battery-based energy storage system on Kodiak Island, Alaska. The company replaced previously deployed lead-acid systems with advanced lithium-ion batteries, significantly extending the resource's operational lifetime and enhancing performance and reliability.

Darron Scott, President/CEO of Kodiak Electric Association (KEA), commented, "Younicos is a forward-thinking organization with proven technology that shares our belief in clean and affordable energy. As a cooperative, we're owned by the island's residents -- who care about the environment and electricity rates. This upgraded battery system will ensure continued use of renewable energy, keeping our grid reliable and our costs down."

"We're delighted to have worked again with KEA to upgrade this system and help support 100% renewables on the island," said Jayesh Goyal, Younicos Managing Director. "This implementation of lithium-ion batteries greatly enhances the system's performance and flexibility, while providing grid services and improved resiliency. We're grateful for the continuing trust that KEA has placed in our engineering capabilities and storage solutions."

In 2007, KEA set a goal to produce 95 percent of Kodiak Island's energy from renewable sources by the year 2020, to greatly reduce reliance on diesel fuel and lower the cost of generation to customers. The utility reached that goal ahead of schedule in 2012. Since 2015, Kodiak Island has been one of only five U.S. cities to achieve over 99% of its generation through renewable resources. The use of increased amounts of wind energy to reach the goal while maintaining reliability was enabled by the intelligently controlled battery system originally designed -- and now upgraded -- by Younicos.

About Younicos

Younicos is the pioneer and market leader in game-changing energy and grid solutions based on battery storage. We provide utilities, independent power producers, microgrids and C&I customers with turnkey storage systems, supporting a wide range of business opportunities. Younicos employs 130 storage experts in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas, US. In July 2017, Younicos was acquired by Aggreko and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the global leader in mobile power, heating and cooling. For more information please visit www.younicos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.