Younicos Concludes 2016 With Record Results

Battery storage company adds 75 MW of new projects under contract; First deployments of Y.Cube systems in C&I, PV+storage and microgrid installations in Europe and U.S.; Has 1.2 GW order pipeline through end-2018

BERLIN, GERMANY and AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Energy storage pioneer Younicos was awarded contracts for a total of 75 megawatts (MW) in 2016, its first year under the stewardship of CEO Stephen L. Prince. Compared to 2015, this represents a record 400% growth in bookings. The battery storage integrator now has a total of 200 MW of systems either installed or under construction, as well as a qualified pipeline of deals worth a total of 1.2 gigawatts over the next two years.

"I'm extremely proud of the entire Younicos team, both on the technical and commercial side, for all that we achieved in 2016," Stephen L. Prince commented. "While the 49 MW battery system we are designing and delivering for Centrica in the UK is a cornerstone of this year's success, we made very significant progress in many other areas as well. I'm most pleased by the fact that we continue to lead the industry as battery storage moves beyond grid-scale use cases to now be embraced by downstream energy users, such as commercial and industrial (C&I) clients."

The past year saw Younicos sign its first orders for the plug-and-play Y.Cube storage solution in both the US and UK, for use in PV+storage and C&I applications. With the company's Y.Q software platform effectively bundling and blending Younicos's 10 years of industry experience into its "DNA," the Y.Cube can provide both microgrid functionalities and grid-scale ancillary services in one system.

"I look forward to steadily growing our business on the solid foundation that we laid down in the last year. We not only have unique solutions and products in place, but have successfully built the right relationships with key strategic and channel partners," Mr. Prince continued. "Energy generators and distributors -- and indeed large energy users -- understand that batteries are an economically attractive and reliable asset to optimize energy production and consumption. The steadily declining costs of battery storage have created compelling business cases behind the meter, particularly when combining various storage applications. As solar PV costs fall and self-consumption increases, grid charges will increase, thus strengthening the business case for C&I storage -- particularly co-located PV+storage solutions."

About Younicos

Younicos is a global leader for intelligent energy storage and grid solutions. Clients benefit from technical expertise, commercial know-how and in-depth experience built on 150 megawatts installed in 37 energy storage projects worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 in Berlin, Germany, and currently employs more than 130 storage experts there and in Austin, Texas (USA). For more information please visit www.younicos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.