Your DataOps Strategy Begins at Data Platforms 2017

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Data Platforms 2017, the industry's first conference focused exclusively on helping data teams build the modern, self-service data platform, today announced the dates and initial speakers for its inaugural event, which will take place May 24 - 26, 2017, at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. The conference will bring together an exclusive group of data practitioners, partners and industry luminaries to shed light on the technologies, culture and best practices required to transform any organization into a data-insights driven enterprise.

Data Platforms 2017 was created specifically for members of data teams interested in collaborating and sharing best practices with industry peers in a series of workshops, keynote sessions and hands-on technical training. Attendees will walk away with a clear understanding of how to build or expand their own data platform roadmap, regardless of whether they are still in the early stages of data experimentation or already have an advanced big data infrastructure in place. They will also learn how to create big data platforms that can scale to hundreds or thousands of users, across every department. Early bird discount registration is now available until March 15, 2017. Click here to register.

Keynoting the conference will be R. David Edelman, "Geek-in-Chief" and advisor to former President Barack Obama on issues of the digital economy and national security. As Special Assistant to President Obama, Mr. Edelman led policy development around technology issues for the National Economic Council and was the first Director for the International Cyber Policy on the National Security Council.

"Innovators across industries are re-inventing their data programs to leverage modern data platforms," said Nik Rouda, senior analyst at ESG. "To accelerate value creation, data teams are shifting to enabling self-service analytics to every knowledge worker. Data Platforms 2017 brings visionaries, practitioners and partners together, providing actionable advice for data teams who want to create their own next-generation data platform."

"For the first time, data teams will have a dedicated conference for learning how to turn their company's infrastructure into a self-service data culture," said Karthik Ramasamy, engineering manager for real-time compute at Twitter. "At Data Platforms 2017, I'll share insights and lessons learned from our own road to building our data infrastructure, processes and culture, and provide insights for data teams looking to create their own internal framework for building the modern data platform."

"While everyone in the industry today understands the value of providing ubiquitous data access across their organization, achieving it has proven to be much more elusive," said Debashis Saha, former Vice President of Commerce Platform Infrastructure, eBay. "Creating a self-service data model through DataOps holds the key for data teams to lead their companies through the transformation to becoming a data insights driven organization. Our DataOps book, and the Data Platforms 2017 Conference will arm data teams with a roadmap across every step of the journey."

DataOps pioneers from LinkedIn, Facebook, eBay and Twitter will discuss how they grew their businesses into data-driven enterprises, providing practical, immediately actionable advice for attendees looking to create a data-driven culture within their own organizations. Keynote presentations and workshops at the conference will focus on transforming data teams through DataOps, an approach to building a self-service data model for delivering insights-driven business decisions across an organization.

