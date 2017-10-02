YouTube now available on Optik TV

Access billions of YouTube videos on the biggest screen in the house

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - TELUS today announced that YouTube will be accessible on all Optik TV 4K digital boxes. TELUS customers that already have 4K digital boxes will simply see the app appear automatically. Customers can easily access YouTube via channel 322 or through the Apps Launchpad. YouTube on Optik TV is specifically designed for a big screen viewing experience, with easy-to-discover content and access to HD and 4K videos.

"The way Canadians consume content is changing. Between traditional television, on demand programs, Netflix and now YouTube, we are continuing to innovate to provide an incredible entertainment experience for our customers, and are the only TV provider in Western Canada offering YouTube on the set top box and in 4K," said Blair Miller, VP of Products, Services, and Content at TELUS. "Whether you are tuning in to view your favourite YouTube creator, wanting to catch the latest music video, entertaining the kids or watching that trending viral video your friend recommended, YouTube on Optik TV delivers direct, fast access to all of your favourite YouTube content, in stunning 4K, without the hassle of switching inputs or changing interfaces on the best screen in your home from the comfort of your couch."

Customers will find the interface, features and controls of YouTube intuitive and easy to use. Key features include playback of content in 4K, predictive search, ability to sign-in via smartphone to access YouTube subscriptions and playlists and even smartphone casting capabilities.

YouTube on Optik TV was distributed via automatic update to all 4K-capable digital boxes. A subscription to 4K content or a 4K-capable TV are not required to access the YouTube app on Optik TV.

