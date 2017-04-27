YYC Taco Fiesta celebrating local business and big flavour!

The 2nd Annual YYC Taco Fiesta runs April 28 to May 7th, in support of Calgary Homeless Foundation and Kids Up Front!

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Over thirty Calgary and area restaurants are serving up tacos for a good cause from Friday April 28th to May 7th. YYC Taco Fiesta is a week-long event in support of local businesses and Calgary Charities Kids Up Front and Calgary Homeless Foundation.

Finally, Calgarians have a way to simultaneously binge on tacos and give back to their community! Restaurants will offer individual tacos for $4-$6, or a taco platter from $12-$15, with 15% of the sale from each taco going towards charity partners.

This is the second year for the festival, and Calgary Homeless Foundation and Kids Up Front have been the receiving charities for both years. The restaurants that raise the most money for charity will receive special recognition from the festival.

YYC Taco Fiesta is important to our community as it gives Calgarians a chance to connect to their city and community in a fun and unique way. It delivers an easy platform to invest in local business while providing a simple and fun way to make a charitable donation.

With Calgary's culinary scene growing, YYC Taco Fiesta celebrates and showcases the talent of local chefs while investing in our local economy - and allows us to eat for a good cause.

Quotes:

"YYC Taco Fiesta is the perfect mash up of good food and good will. Not only does it give Calgarians a reason to go dine at some of our city's best restaurants, it gives an easy outlet for them to give back." - Cory Chapdelaine, Founder and Organizer of YYC Taco Fiesta.

"YYC Taco Fiesta would not be possible without the work of the wonderful team we have. The individuals behind this festival are some of Calgary's most hard-working and thoughtful." - Cory Chapdelaine, Founder and Organizer of YYC Taco Fiesta.

"My job is incredible because I get to plan a fun event and I also get the opportunity to work with two organizations who do amazing work to improve the lives of our city's most vulnerable individuals. It's the work they do that keeps me inspired to do what I do." - Cory Chapdelaine, Founder and Organizer of YYC Taco Fiesta.

Boilerplates:

About Calgary Homeless Foundation:

Calgary Homeless Foundation is a catalyst and enabler for Systems and Service Agencies to optimize client success. CHF focuses on four strategic pillars of work; Research and Development, Community Mobilization, Funder of Outcomes and Impact, and Public and Political Will. CHF addresses gaps and identifies best practices to improve the system of care. Through mobilization of collective impact, CHF is committed to moving forward in partnership with the many homeless-serving agencies, the private sector, government partners, the faith community, other foundations and all Calgarians to end homelessness in Calgary. For more information, visit www.calgaryhomeless.com.

About Kids Up Front:

Kids Up Front provides experiences to deserving kids, teens and families. These experiences nurture their spirits, feed their imagination and inspire their dreams. Our kids are affected by poverty, abuse, illness and disability. They are newcomers to Canada. They endure trying conditions, sometimes without any family support. And they need the magic created by your donation! With your help, Kids Up Front can alleviate their stresses and challenges by opening doors that let them safely explore the world around them and gain new experiences. Kids Up Front provides children and teens with experiences that foster possibilities, passions and dreams... One ticket at a time! Kids Up Front started as a grassroots charity initiative in Calgary in 2000 when local businessman John Dalziel wondered how unused tickets at the Saddledome could be put to use. Since 2000, Kids Up Front has given local kids and families over 425,000 event tickets - from hockey and football games to concerts and plays - valued at over $14 million. The real value of the children's experiences, however; is priceless! Kids Up Front works on behalf of over 220 registered partner agencies to facilitate experiences. The agencies agree to strictly abide by our policies in selecting children, youth, and families who would benefit most from your donations of tickets or passes.

YYC Taco Fiesta Participating Restaurants: