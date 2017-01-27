YYC's Passenger Numbers and Cargo Volumes Grow Again in 2016

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - YYC Calgary International Airport (YYC) once again set new records for both passenger traffic and cargo volumes in 2016.

YYC welcomed 15.7 million passengers in 2016, an increase of 1.3 per cent, while cargo volumes grew to a record 137,255 tonnes, an increase of 1.7 per cent increase over the previous year.

"Our 2016 numbers show YYC and its airline partners are providing businesses and travellers access to the markets and destinations they're looking for," said Bob Sartor, President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority.

"With the opening of our new International Terminal and new cargo facilities at YYC, and the addition of destinations and services introduced in 2016, YYC will continue to be a key driver of economic growth for the City of Calgary and the province overall," Sartor added.

New international terminal opened

YYC opened the new two-million square foot, $1.6 billion, International Terminal on October 31, 2016.

The new terminal:

creates nearly 2,000 new jobs.

enhances aircraft handling capacity and flexibility with 24 additional gates.

supports connecting passengers with moving walkways, White Hat Volunteer carts, and 20 YYC LINK passenger shuttles operating between the domestic and international terminal facilities.

uses North America's first call-to-gate aircraft boarding process.

features automated systems and enhanced technology for baggage processing and check-in, security screening and Canadian and U.S. customs processes.

adds 50 new shops and services.

Continued growth in destinations and air service

2016 saw a number of new destinations added or announced:

WestJet Airlines introduced its first transatlantic destination from Calgary, launching its London-Gatwick flight from YYC in May. The airline also introduced seasonal service to Thunder Bay and announced 2017 service to Mesa, Arizona.

Air Canada launched a new seasonal service to San Francisco and also continued the rollout of 787 Dreamliner aircraft on its flights to London - Heathrow, Frankfurt and Narita.

Hainan Airlines launched year-round non-stop flights connecting YYC to Beijing; Alberta's only passenger service to China.

Aeromexico announced year-round non-stop service connecting YYC with Mexico City. The new service, beginning in June of 2017, connects Calgary with key business markets in Central and South America.

British Airways celebrated 10 years at YYC on December 1 and KLM Airlines introduced a 787 Dreamliner on its YYC-Amsterdam route.

Seasonal and charter options also continued to grow at YYC:

Sunwing Airlines introduced new points in Cuba and Costa Rica.

YYC welcomed back Edelweiss with summer seasonal service from Calgary to Zurich.

Air Transat brought new flight options to Calgary.

Korean Air/Hanjin Travel once again offered charter service to Incheon Airport in the summer of 2016.

NewLeaf offered a winter seasonal charter service to Hamilton and Abbotsford airports.

Cargo and logistics capacity grows

YYC Calgary International Airport continues to be the air cargo gateway for Alberta, handling three-quarters of all air cargo in the province, and supporting the important cargo and logistics sector in southern Alberta. 2016 cargo highlights included:

DHL Express Canada tripled the size of its operations at YYC, taking space in YYC's new 100,000 sq. ft. dedicated cargo facility, featuring direct access to expanded cargo apron space.

Cargojet doubled its payload capacity by starting Boeing 767-300F operations at YYC.

Cargolux celebrated 15 years of operations at YYC.

Growth continues at Springbank Airport (YBW)

There was strong growth at Springbank Airport (YBW) as well. YBW continues to be a busy training airport with 156,995 aircraft movements in 2016, representing a 3.6% increase in traffic and making YBW one of Canada's busiest and most prestigious general aviation airports.

Recognition and milestones

The Calgary Airport Authority was named an Alberta Top Employer for the seventh time

YYC's world-famous White Hat Volunteer program and its more than 400 volunteers celebrated 25 years of supporting the passenger experience at YYC -- and reached one-million volunteer hours.

YYC was awarded the 'Special Project' award by the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering (CSSE) for its Connections Corridor project.

ABOUT THE CALGARY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

The Calgary Airport Authority is a not-for-profit, non-share capital organization, incorporated under the Alberta Regional Airports Authorities Act, and is responsible for the safe, secure and efficient management of the YYC Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Springbank Airport (YBW) under long-term lease from the Government of Canada. YYC's mandate is to advance economic and community development by providing improved airline and transportation services for the benefit of the public. The Authority has invested over $4 billion into the continued development of YYC, opening Canada's longest runway in 2014 and a new International Terminal in 2016. YYC is a key economic driver for Calgary and Alberta, generating more than $8 billion in economic activity annually and creating 48,000 jobs.