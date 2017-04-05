Z-Wave Alliance Continues Dominance in Smart Security Category with New Members, Products, Developments at ISC West 2017

The Alliance-sponsored Z-Wave Pavilion includes innovative smart home security products from member companies

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - ISC West - Booth 26065 - The Z-Wave Alliance, an open consortium of 450 member companies supporting the Z-Wave wireless home control technology, will host the Z-Wave Pavilion in Booth 26065 at ISC West 2017 in Las Vegas starting today. The Z-Wave Alliance heads to the security show with over 90% penetration in the smart security market and now has over 1700 certified devices from over 450 global member companies. The Alliance recently announced a change to its certification program that requires implementation of S2, a stringent security framework developed in cooperation with the cyber security community.

The Z-Wave Pavilion is now in its third year at ISC West, and will feature pods representing nine member companies who will display their smart home product lines and solutions with a nod toward products best fit for home security purposes. The Z-Wave Alliance also has members throughout the show floor, including new member and leading smart lock provider August Home.

Pavilion members include:

Qolsys, a technology manufacturer developing Android based innovative solutions for the Security and Home Control Industry, will demonstrate their IQ Panel 2.

technology manufacturer developing Android based innovative solutions for the Security and Home Control Industry, will demonstrate their IQ Panel 2. Aeotec, a leader in designing, engineering and manufacturing products for the connected home space, will display three new Z-Wave security products - the Water Sensor 6 with Dock, Camera, and Sound Sensor.

leader in designing, engineering and manufacturing products for the connected home space, will display three new Z-Wave security products - the Water Sensor 6 with Dock, Camera, and Sound Sensor. Leedarson is a leader in lighting and IoT solutions and will demonstrate their series of Z-Wave certified smart home devices.

leader in lighting and IoT solutions and will demonstrate their series of Z-Wave certified smart home devices. Connection Technology Systems, a leading developer of unique connectivity solutions, will display their Open Z-Wave controller Gateway, the CTS iCPE.

leading developer of unique connectivity solutions, will display their Open Z-Wave controller Gateway, the CTS iCPE. Z-Wave Products, a supplier of Z-Wave enabled products, will demonstrate their recently launched Z-Wave Products Toolbox and their new branded light switches.

supplier of Z-Wave enabled products, will demonstrate their recently launched Z-Wave Products Toolbox and their new branded light switches. SecureNet builds technology that makes homes and business spaces safer, more convenient, and enjoyable. They will be demonstrating their line of security control products including lights and cameras.

builds technology that makes homes and business spaces safer, more convenient, and enjoyable. They will be demonstrating their line of security control products including lights and cameras. Sigma Designs a leading provider of Smart TV platforms and IoT devices, proudly discusses recent Z-Wave chip advancements, SmartStart and Security 2 (S2), with security dealers and integrators at ISC West 2017. The combination of the two new enhancements simplify the deployment of Z-Wave based smart home systems while simultaneously bolstering security.

leading provider of Smart TV platforms and IoT devices, proudly discusses recent Z-Wave chip advancements, SmartStart and Security 2 (S2), with security dealers and integrators at ISC West 2017. The combination of the two new enhancements simplify the deployment of Z-Wave based smart home systems while simultaneously bolstering security. Huny, a winner of Z-Wave Alliance's Z-Wave Labs startup contest, will demonstrate for the first time their full line of smart home audio products - the Huny Beacon, Huny Bulb, and Huny Base.

winner of Z-Wave Alliance's Z-Wave Labs startup contest, will demonstrate for the first time their full line of smart home audio products - the Huny Beacon, Huny Bulb, and Huny Base. Worthington, a national distributor of home automation integration equipment and supplies, is one of the largest full line distributors catering to dealers and installers and will demonstrate the Wink Hub 2 working with several Z-Wave lighting devices and sensors.

"ISC West continues to be a very important show for the Z-Wave Alliance and our members," said Mitchell Klein, Executive Director of Z-Wave Alliance. "With security for consumer devices an increasing concern in the IoT, we see the show as an opportunity to engage and educate the industry on how Z-Wave is addressing these concerns, and why Z-Wave integration is the best solution for ensuring system security and interoperability in the smart home ecosystem. We're proud of the work that our members are doing to help make the Z-Wave ecosystem the safest and most secure in the global smart home market."

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 1700 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 450 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs ( NASDAQ : SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, FAKRO, FIBARO, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.

