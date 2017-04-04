Z-Wave Alliance Welcomes August Home to its Membership

August Home, leading smart home access products and services provider joins the global IoT Alliance + announces new Z-Wave lock

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - ISC West -- Booth 26065 -- The Z-Wave Alliance, a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the popular Z-Wave wireless smart home protocol, today welcomes leading smart lock provider August Home to its membership. August Home joins over 450 members in supporting the Z-Wave standard in smart homes all over the world.

Today August Home also announces the August Smart Lock Pro (Z-Wave), which will be sold exclusively through the professional installation channel. With Z-Wave Alliance membership, August Home will receive Z-Wave certification for the August Smart Lock Pro (Z-Wave) and will begin distributing to custom home installers this fall. The August Smart Lock is one of the top selling smart locks and August Home is a recognized leader in the smart home. Adding Z-Wave interoperability gives security and CE installers the ability to integrate the August Smart Lock into their Z-Wave installations.

"August Home has been a leader in mainstream smart home adoption and we're thrilled to welcome them to the fold," said Mitchell Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance. "The August Smart Lock Pro (Z-Wave) will allow existing security dealers for Z-Wave-backed systems like ADT, Vivint, Qolsys and Alarm.com to potentially integrate August into their projects. We continue to see reputable brands in the space committing to the Z-Wave standard; it is a testament to our reach, interoperability and strong device security."

"Z-Wave is already the market leader in wireless control with millions of compatible products trusted for reliability and interoperability," said Nate Williams, CRO for August Home Inc. "By joining the Z-Wave Alliance, we are bringing access control through the August Smart Lock, which is the number one selling lock in retail, to our professional installers and security channels."

Z-Wave represents one of the largest connected home ecosystems, with 1700 certified devices and 70 million Z-Wave IoT products shipping into the market. The Z-Wave standard can be found in over 90% of professionally installed smart security systems, making it the de facto platform for the home security market and connected devices. The Z-Wave Alliance Board of Directors includes ADT, FAKRO, FIBARO, Ingersoll-Rand, Jasco Products, LEEDARSON, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings, and Sigma Designs.

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 1700 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 450 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart home solutions for safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs ( NASDAQ : SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, FIBARO, FAKRO, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.

About August Home Inc

August builds smart home access products and services that are safer than traditional keys, make life easier, and put users in control of their front door from anywhere. With August Home products, users can create virtual keys to their home and easily grant access to house cleaners, dog walkers, delivery services, guests, friends, and family -- and control how long that access lasts -- all from a smartphone. August Home products work together, integrate with other smart devices and services, and are designed to fit naturally and elegantly into the home. August Home Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

