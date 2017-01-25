Z-Wave Alliance Welcomes Lighting Giant LEEDARSON to Board of Directors

The Z-Wave Alliance announces the addition of global connected lighting manufacturer LEEDARSON to its Principal Level Membership

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - The Z-Wave Alliance, an open consortium of leading global companies deploying the Z-Wave smart home standard, announces IoT leader LEEDARSON has become a Principal Member and the 10th member of the Alliance Board of Directors. They join industry-leading board members ADT, FAKRO, FIBARO, Ingersoll-Rand, Jasco Products, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings, and Sigma Designs.

LEEDARSON is a leading provider of lighting solutions, security and intelligent lighting control, sensing and communication systems and specializes in smart, energy-saving technologies. LEEDARSON has become a widely respected organization in the connected home and IoT markets, offering solutions built for residential, commercial and industry applications and will integrate Z-Wave interoperability into its future product lines.

"LEEDARSON is proud to join the Z-Wave Alliance Board of Directors," said Michael Bailey Smith, Senior Business Development Manager for LEEDARSON. "As the first Chinese company to be a board member, and the world's leading IoT ODM manufacturer, we look forward to providing input and feedback to help drive and expand Z-Wave's global leadership position in the connected devices industry."

The Alliance membership is now over 450 members worldwide with 1700 smart home and IoT certified devices. To date, 70 million Z-Wave IoT products have shipped into the market, representing a $3.28B global business annually. Z-Wave continues to be a leader in the smart home category with one of the largest connected ecosystems in the market.

"We are excited to welcome LEEDARSON to the Z-Wave Alliance Board of Directors," said Mitchell Klein, Executive Director. "LEEDARSON is one of the largest manufacturers of lighting solutions in the world -- their expertise in IoT across residential and commercial markets will be invaluable for the Alliance board."

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 1700 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 450 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs ( NASDAQ : SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, FAKRO, FIBARO, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, LEEDARSON, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.

About LEEDARSON

LEEDARSON is the world's leader in IoT product manufacturing; excels in smart connected lighting, gateways, multiprotocol gateways, sensors, controllers and accessories, APP, Cloud. LEEDARSON is best-in-class and works closely with the biggest brands in IoT, providing them with the quality of products their consumers expect. Our goal is to maximize the penetration of IoT enabled lamps and luminaires to develop a global LEEDARSON IoT ecosystem, finally the total solution of smart home, smart commercial space and smart industry lighting.

LEEDARSON's core team with full experience and expertise in industry -- the powerful R&D team drive them to stay on the cutting edge of technology and innovation, the innovative ID team committed to providing customers with excellent product design, the vertically integrated supply chain can fast response the customer demands and realize the fast delivery, a large-scale production base with fully-automated facilities and strictly quality control system, make sure always the best-quality products for customers.

