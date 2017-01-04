Z-Wave Pavilion Shows Off the Largest Smart Home Ecosystem with 30+ Brands CES 2017

Hosted by the Z-Wave Alliance, the booth will include new smart water management, unique security sensors, smart sensing remote control & more Z-Wave devices

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - CES, LVCC South Hall 20900 - The Z-Wave Alliance, a global consortium of 450 member companies supporting the Z-Wave wireless home control technology, will host the Z-Wave Pavilion at CES 2017. With over 1700 certified products, Z-Wave Alliance continues to supporting leading companies backing the wireless technology of choice for the home security and smart home markets.

Within the 3500 square foot Z-Wave Pavilion, over 35 Alliance members will promote the growing ecosystem of Z-Wave enabled smart home solutions including door locks, security, lighting, sensors and unique to the market products. Additionally, the Z-Wave Pavilion's interoperability wall will showcase an array of Z-Wave products at work -- functioning together to show off Z-Wave's interoperable wireless compatibility.

Pavilion members include:

Climax, a manufacturer of Z-Wave sensors and accessories will showcase their newest portfolio of Z-Wave multifunctional smart home security sensors and accessories.

Connection Technology Systems, a leading developer of unique connectivity solutions, will display their Open Z-Wave controller Gateway, the CTS iCPE.

CONTEC Intelligent Housing, a smart home control and monitoring manufacturer will demonstrate their new Da Vinci -- Z-Wave Plus Multi-Channel Touch Switch and iMid iPad Mini in-wall dock.

Dome by Elexa Consumer Products, a manufacturer producing high-quality Z-Wave home automation products will be showcasing their Guardian product suite designed to prevent water damage in the home.

Fibaro, a leading European manufacturer of wireless, intelligent home automation systems who will be showcasing their line of Z-Wave compatible control products.

Jasco Products, a leader in innovative consumer electronics will showcase their line of new product offerings for the smart home.

Horus Smart Control, a Latin America based product company will showcase their line of Z-Wave smart home options.

MCO Home, an IoT product manufacturer will demonstrate their automatic curtain controller and their wireless Z-Wave Plus PIR alarm.

Nexia, a leading smart home system manufacturer, will demonstrate functionality of their home control app.

NEEO, a smart system that allows users to master all devices in their home from one place with just one touch, will show off a hands-on experience in the Z-Wave Pavilion.

NodOn, a French start-up specializing in smart home products will show off 4 newly released Z-Wave products to the US market.

Philio Tech, an innovator in IoT design will show new Z-Wave sensors and a network camera.

Remotec, a global provider of Z-Wave solutions will demonstrate their new Z-Wave Smart Thermostat and the AC Master, an infrared air conditioning system.

Shanghai Dorlink, a provider of IoT smart home solutions will demonstrate their smart home security solutions, locks and door guard in the Z-Wave Pavilion.

StarVedia, a provider of IP camera based products will demonstrate their Z-Wave IP Surveillance Controller Hub.

Vision-Elec Technology, a manufacturer of wireless control technology will display their new 4 in 1 multi-sensors, power monitor plug, wireless wall remote and wireless outdoor siren.

Yale Security, a leader in smart locks and hardware, will be demonstrating a variety of smart locks and accompanying modules.

Other members exhibiting in the Pavilion include: Nortek Security & Control, GOAP by Qubino, Aeotec, and MiOs.

"I am excited to attend the show and be a part of the growing smart home initiative that will be on display at CES this year," said Mitchell Klein, Executive Director of Z-Wave Alliance. "Z-Wave continues to be at the forefront of innovation in this space, and our members exciting product displays and presentations in the Pavilion are representative of their commitment to the IoT and better smart home technology for all consumers."

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 1700 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 450 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs ( NASDAQ : SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, FAKRO, FIBARO, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.

