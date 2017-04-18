Zach Marks, Founder of Grom Social, Launches MyGromLife Series 2 - YouTube Series

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Grom Social is pleased to announce the release and launch of MyGromLife Series 2. This web series captures the daily life of 16-year-old Grom Social founder, Zach Marks. At the age of twelve, Zach created a safe social networking website that is often referred to as a "Facebook for kids." A year later, the website was a viral hit. Since then, Zach has been traveling the world promoting and building his company into a successful business. News media and reality television show crews are a regular occurrence in the Marks' residence capturing the progression of Zach's life alongside his tumultuously entertaining and talented family of eight.

In the Series 2 opener Zach, now at the age of sixteen, has his sights set on becoming the CEO of Grom Social by his eighteenth birthday. However, Zach is unaware of the unexpected challenges that lie ahead. Tune in to see Zach, the homeschooled entrepreneur, running his multi-million-dollar company, juggling family obligations and personal relationships while attempting to enjoy a normal life. Episodes are released every Tuesday on the MyGromLife YouTube channel.

See MyGromLife Series 2 Trailer here: https://youtu.be/SEpteTmIzuM

About MyGromLife Web Series and Grom Social

MyGromLife web series is a behind the scenes look into Zach's daily life as he negotiates running Grom Social and his teen lifestyle. The concept for Grom Social was developed in early 2012 by 12-year-old Zach Marks in response to his parents blocking access to a popular social media site over their concerns of potential exposure to unsuitable content. Grom Social is a social media website that delivers a friendly, safe environment to millions of children between the ages of 5 to 16. Visitors may log onto the website at www.gromsocial.com to register via mobile phone, desktop or tablet. Members can chat with friends, view original content or play exclusive Grom Social games. Grom Social, Inc. is a subsidiary of Grom Holdings, Inc. a Delaware holding company.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.