Zadar Arranges $2M Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Zadar Ventures Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: ZAD) ( OTCQB : ZADDF) ( FRANKFURT : ZAV) ("Zadar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a $2,003,680 Non-Brokered Private Placement. The company will issue 20,036,800 million units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one $0.20 share purchase warrant for a period of two years. The proceeds will be used for exploration on its lithium projects and general working capital.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

There is a finder's fee payable within accordance with TSXV guidelines.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. is a resource company focused on the acquisition and exploration of economically viable green energy resources in jurisdictions favorable to mining and industry. The Company's flagship Clayton Valley project is located directly adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak lithium project, which contains North Americas only producing lithium mine. For more information we invite you to visit the company's website at www.zadarventures.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.