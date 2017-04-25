ZAF Energy Systems Motors into Commercialization with Field Testing by Top 10 US Commercial Trucking Company

Leading commercial trucking manufacturer eyeing nickel zinc batteries as possible lead acid battery replacement

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - ZAF Energy Systems Inc. (ZAF), developer of next-generation battery technology, announced today its rechargeable Nickel Zinc (NiZn) battery is undergoing field testing with a leading U.S. manufacturer of commercial trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. The testing began in Q1 2017 with ZAF passing the manufacturer's rigid battery performance testing requirements and is currently in field tests that will end in the third quarter of 2017. The field tests will put the NiZn batteries through rigorous real world operational situations such as high temperature use, regenerative braking, and extended use in a Class 8 sleeper truck. The $50+ billion lead acid battery market is poised for disruption and ZAF's battery technology is a major technological leap forward, particularly for long haul trucking.

"Entering field testing with a major commercial truck manufacturer is an exciting time for ZAF because it means we're at a technology level that is ready to go to production," said ZAF President and CEO Randy Moore. "It's where you want to be when you transition from development to commercialization. We expect the NIZn batteries to perform well and meet all objectives during this operational testing."

During the testing, four ZAF NiZn batteries will take on the same workload as the eight lead acid batteries that are typically used in eighteen-wheel commercial long haul trucks. The reduction in the number of batteries translates to an estimated weight savings of 480 pounds. ZAF's system also fully supports 10-hour cycles for mandatory rest periods, regenerative braking, removes the need for engine driven accessories, and eliminates the possibility of alternator failures. The NiZn battery also reduces life cycle maintenance costs by 50 percent due to idle reduction.

"ZAF's technology has the potential to be a complete game changer for the commercial trucking industry," said an R&D executive at the truck OEM, which prefers to go unnamed due to company policy. "The projected cost savings between the initial battery investment and total lifecycle costs is dramatic and we also appreciate the significant environmental benefits as the nickel zinc battery is non-toxic and easier to recycle than lead acid."

"ZAF is now heavily engaged with several large multi-national trucking companies, further proving the significant value opportunity we create for our partners and customers through value-added battery solutions," commented Dave Wilkins, Chief Strategy Officer of ZAF Energy Systems. "We believe that our battery technology can remove certain barriers from outdated battery chemistries that are impairing the trucking industry to enable the electrification of next generation trucks and drive improved fuel efficiency."

ZAF's nickel-zinc battery weighs significantly less yet yields twice the storage capacity and three times the power of the conventional lead-acid batteries that are used for commercial trucking, start-stop delivery vehicles, and deep-cycle industrial and recreational applications. On a life cost per kilowatt-hour basis, it is half the cost of lead acid. ZAF's batteries use sustainable, abundantly-available materials that are recyclable, thus providing long-life and economical solutions for many applications.

About ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.

Incorporated in 2011 and located in northwestern Montana, ZAF Energy Systems develops and commercializes next-generation battery technologies that use sustainable, non-toxic materials and can be safely and easily recycled. Its breakthrough battery technologies include a nickel zinc (NiZn) chemistry and a zinc air chemistry, both of which deliver the highest power and energy density of any battery system in their class. ZAF's rechargeable batteries provide long-life and economical solutions in a safe package for a variety of applications, including: electric vehicles, commercial trucking, renewables integration, back-up power, consumer electronics, mobility, and recreation vehicles. For more information, visit: www.zafsys.com