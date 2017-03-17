Zahena Discontinues Option of Arikepay Property

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT)(LMA:DNT) ("Candente Copper", "Company") has received notification from Compañia Minera Zahena S.A.C. ("Zahena") that they have decided to discontinue their right to earn an interest in the Arikepay property, located in Southern Peru.

In excess of 8,200 metres (m) were drilled in 13 diamond drill holes and a 14th hole will be completed in the next few days. Candente Copper has received drill logs for only 6 of the diamond drill holes and assay results for 4 of these holes (see NR 089).

"It is always a disappointment when exploration does not result in significant discoveries, however, we appreciate the funding and technical expertise Zahena provided for our Arikepay project. Upon receipt of all final results a review will be completed to determine what additional exploration may be warranted," commented Joanne Freeze, P.Geo., Candente Copper's CEO.

In 2012, Candente Copper identified a mineralized porphyry system measuring at least 2,200m by 700m to 1,200m laterally and extending at least to a depth of 300m. Candente Copper had drilled 3,630m in 14 widely spaced RC holes most of which terminated at 300m due to machine capacity. Within the mineralized porphyry system, Candente Copper identified a zone of significant copper, gold and silver mineralization measuring 1,200m by 800m laterally and open at depth. Approximately two-thirds of the mineralized porphyry system is covered by recent gravel cover deposits.

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Michael Thicke, P.Geo., VP Exploration, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

