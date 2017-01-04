Zane David Memeger, Former US Attorney for Eastern District of Pa., to Rejoin Morgan Lewis

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Morgan Lewis announced today that Zane David Memeger -- who recently concluded nearly seven years of service as the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania -- is returning to the firm as a litigation partner on January 9.

Mr. Memeger was a partner at Morgan Lewis from 2006 to 2010, before his confirmation as President Barack Obama's appointee to the US attorney's post. He began his legal career as a litigation associate with Morgan Lewis before becoming an assistant US attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, a position he held from 1995 to 2006.

"I am enormously pleased that Zane is rejoining our firm following his distinguished career in public service," said Firm Chair Jami McKeon. "Zane's profound commitment to justice and his extraordinary talents as a litigator will serve our firm and our clients well."

As the top federal prosecutor in the Philadelphia region, Mr. Memeger led an office of 130 lawyers who investigated and prosecuted cases involving official corruption, government and financial fraud, violent crime, narcotics, and other federal offenses, as well as litigated civil cases on behalf of the United States, in one of the nation's largest districts, home to more than 5 million people in nine counties. Mr. Memeger also served on the Attorney General's Advisory Committee, where he was co-chair of the Health Care Fraud Working group, reflecting his considerable knowledge of the healthcare industry. He was named Pennsylvania Attorney of the Year for 2014 by The Legal Intelligencer.

In his previous litigation positions at Morgan Lewis, Mr. Memeger focused on white collar criminal defense work and corporate investigations, with a concentration on healthcare investigations involving criminal and civil allegations of fraud, kickbacks, and other misconduct. He wrote articles on topics such as off-label marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, corporate compliance and ethics, and corporate responses to government investigations. Additionally, Mr. Memeger demonstrated a deep commitment to the firm's pro bono efforts, handling cases as a member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and supervising lawyers handling matters for the Support Center for Child Advocates and the Education Law Center.

For his dedication to public service and to fairness in the application of the law, Mr. Memeger has won numerous honors from organizations such as the Barrister's Association of Philadelphia, Peace Islands Institute, Citizens Crime Commission for the Delaware Valley, and the NAACP.

"I know first-hand Zane's remarkable abilities as a lawyer who fiercely advocates for his clients' interests," said J. Gordon Cooney Jr., head of the Morgan Lewis litigation practice. "We are excited that he is bringing his extraordinary talents and experience to our market-leading white collar litigation and government investigations practice."

Morgan Lewis's white collar litigation and government investigations practice has more than 70 partners worldwide, including dozens of former US federal and state prosecutors, US Securities and Exchange Commission litigators and high-ranking government enforcement officials, and some of the most highly recognized practitioners in the field. Mr. Memeger will practice within a group that has built premier practices in the areas of False Claims Act and whistleblower litigation, global anti-corruption and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigations, antitrust, tax, and healthcare, securities, and financial fraud enforcement.

