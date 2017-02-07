Zang and Voicemails Forever Make Perfect Match in Time for Valentine's Day

Zang technology enables Voicemails Forever customers to save cherished voicemails from loved ones

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Zang, an Avaya company, today announced that Voicemails Forever is using the industry's first all-in-one cloud communications platform and applications-as-a-service to enable its customers to easily capture and save voicemails, ensuring cherished voice messages from loved ones are never lost or accidentally deleted.

"Just in time for Valentine's Day, Zang Cloud will help our customers preserve their precious moments and memories, one voicemail at a time," said David Poloner, founder of Voicemails Forever. "Over the past few years, Voicemails Forever has helped thousands of people save more than two million voicemails permanently as mp3 files."

Since most voicemails reside deep inside the vast networks of the country's wireless communications service providers, until recently there was no easy, long-term option for consumers to save a message. Compounding the issue, most major carriers automatically delete saved voicemails from their system after a month, causing customers to lose important messages that held great sentimental value.

Developed in 2012, Voicemails Forever changed all that, giving people the ability to liberate their voicemails from the prison of almost any phone or network -- whether the hottest new smartphone or the oldest home answering machine. By integrating Zang's applications-as-a-service platform, Voicemails Forever customers can now permanently save memorable voice messages -- everything from a classic joke from a friend to a loved one's last words.

About Voicemails Forever

Voicemails Forever provides the world's easiest way to get voicemails off of your phone and onto your computer. For more information, visit voicemailsforever.com.

About Zang, Inc.

As the industry's first all-in-one cloud communications platform and applications-as-a-service, Zang makes it easy to add communications as a natural part of any app or browser experience. An Avaya company, Zang helps developers to easily and quickly build in high quality communications instantly into their apps, allowing companies to dramatically enhance their communications experience internally and externally. With Zang, you can take advantage of the best of the web through the apps services and APIs available today at www.zang.io

