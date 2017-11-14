Zang Cloud Helps Customer Service Soar at TRAVALET

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Zang, an Avaya company, today announced that Zang Cloud is helping TRAVALET provide valet-level, personalized service to its clients.

TRAVALET is a rapidly growing, concierge travel management company that distinguishes itself by providing the ultimate customer experience for international business and first class travelers. The company assigns personal travel consultants to each of its clients, who can range from private individuals, celebrities, small and large corporations and even other travel agencies.

Speed and accuracy are two of the keys to how TRAVALET successfully delivers highly differentiated concierge travel services. The company is continually seeking ways to make agents more efficient while interacting with or acting on behalf of their clients.

Zang Cloud consolidates a number of systems TRAVALET uses, providing the time-saving efficiency that's critical to the company's service mission. The platform seamlessly integrates communication services into TRAVELET's existing business processes, streamlining access and operations to make it intuitive and easy to use for agents. In addition, the cost savings accessed by using the platform helps the young company's bottom line.

With communications capabilities embedded in workflows, Zang Cloud supports TRAVALET's need for speed and accuracy. For example, since many airlines base interactions off of the caller ID of the incoming phone number, Zang Cloud enables agents to use a previously stored client caller ID number when contacting an airline on behalf of the client. This allows TRAVALET to quickly move past verification-related delays and directly onto the interaction. Further, Zang Cloud's built in recording capabilities enable agents to cross check information provided verbally during interactions with travel providers, eliminating any confusion about the information shared and agreements made during the call.

"We're utilizing a bunch of different services, and Zang brings them all together as one. If I had sourced every single part of the solution individually, it wouldn't be seamless, and it would probably have cost us four-to-five times the amount to set it up. We use Zang Cloud to provide amazing service to our clients. Zang makes our business work seamlessly."

Joe Fox, CMO and co-founder of TRAVALET

To read more about TRAVALET and Zang Cloud, go here

About TRAVALET

TRAVALET is a boutique concierge travel management team. Our objective is to provide concierge-grade service to International Business and First Class travelers worldwide. Our clientele includes individuals, small and large corporations, celebrities, non-profit organizations, as well as other travel agencies.

TRAVALET is all about the ultimate customer experience. Each of our clients is assigned a personal travel consultant who will see to individualized travel needs, delivering unparalleled one-on-one service. Each of our personable team members are expertly trained to be attentive to detail and to provide our clients with service par-excellence.

About Zang

Zang, an Avaya company, provides digitally native communications solutions for organizations and individuals. Zang solutions are the culmination of decades of communication innovation on a pure cloud platform and include Zang Cloud, a communications development platform and API used to embed voice and messaging capabilities into applications; Zang Office, a cloud phone system for businesses; and Zang Spaces, a meeting and team collaboration-as-a-service application. For more information, visit www.zang.io

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Follow Zang on Twitter, Google+, Facebook, Blog.

Source: Avaya Newsroom