Zang Receives a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - Zang, an Avaya company, is pleased to announce that it has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2017.

"Being recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY as a Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner in the IP communications solutions market is a tremendous honor," says Mo Nezarati, GM, Zang, Inc. "We believe Zang's full suite of cloud-based communication technology has the power to transform businesses communications, and over the next year we're focused on developing even more innovative solutions for our customers across the globe."

"Congratulations to Zang for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Zang has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC, the leading source of news for the communications and technology industries.

The 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Follow Zang on Twitter, Google+, Facebook, Blog.

