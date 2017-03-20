Zapproved Adds E-Discovery Veteran Steve Vranas as Regional Vice President

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Zapproved, Inc., a pioneer in developing cloud‐based software for corporate legal departments, today announced that Steve Vranas has joined the team as Regional Vice President. Vranas has a well-deserved reputation within the electronic discovery industry where he has been prominent in advancing the use of software technology for managing electronic discovery.

Vranas most recently served as a sales executive with Logikcull after having worked for 8 years with Recommind. Vranas began his career in e-discovery in 2002 with IE Discovery and then moved to Zantaz, which was acquired by Autonomy during this period, to work on e-discovery software and services. At Recommind, Vranas played a key role in growing the company's share with Fortune 1000 companies, the federal government and AmLaw 100 law firms. His contributions extended well beyond sales as he was a co-inventor of three patents for predictive coding.

"We are excited to have Steve join our team to help expand our reach into corporate and federal legal teams. He has a unique background in our industry that has earned him a reputation as one of the most respected voices in electronic discovery," said Monica Enand, CEO and Founder of Zapproved Inc. "He will be instrumental in helping Zapproved continue as the fastest growing e-discovery software company serving Corporate America."

"Zapproved has emerged as a leading innovator in electronic discovery in how they fulfill the needs of in-house legal professionals. They have an impressive list of customers and I am excited about helping increase their lead in taking control over their e-discovery practices," said Vranas. "I am joining Zapproved because of the company culture that is best reflected by their incredibly happy clients. The level of customer satisfaction Zapproved has earned is unprecedented in this space," he added.

Vranas is based in the Washington, D.C. area.

