Zapproved Ranked on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500 List for Second Consecutive Year and Is Fastest Growing Legal Technology Company

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - Zapproved LLC, the market leader in cloud-based e-discovery software for corporate legal departments, today announced it has placed at position 301 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

The Technology Fast 500™ is based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2013 to 2016. Zapproved was recognized by the Technology Fast 500 for their 284 percent revenue growth during the period between 2013 and 2016.

"The strong growth Zapproved has achieved is a credit to the drive and execution of our entire team and our customers who make us better every single day," Monica Enand, CEO of Zapproved, said. "As we see corporate legal teams continue to adopt in-house solutions for their litigation response requirements, we expect this trend line to continue upward."

Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 137 percent to 59,093 percent from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of 378 percent.

The complete list of 2017 Technology Fast 500™ winners can be found at http://www.fast500.com/.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Zapproved LLC

Founded in 2008, Zapproved LLC is a pioneer of cloud‐based software for corporate legal departments. Their Z-Discovery Suite returns power to in‐house corporate legal teams and helps them navigate electronic discovery with minimal risk and cost, setting new standards for scalability and intuitive design. The company's flagship product, Legal Hold Pro, is widely adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations and has earned recognition with numerous awards, including Best E-Discovery Legal Hold Product at the 2015 and 2016 Legaltech News Innovation Awards. Zapproved is SOC 2® Type 2 certified. zapproved.com