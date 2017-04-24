Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Board of Directors Changes

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - K. James Harrison has advised Zargon (TSX:ZAR)(TSX:ZAR.DB.A) that he does not intend to stand for reelection for the Zargon Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 30, 2017. K. James Harrison has been a director of Zargon since 1995, and his energy and counsel over the years have been invaluable. On behalf of the management and Board of Directors of Zargon, we would like to thank K. James Harrison for his significant contributions, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Zargon is pleased to announce that Kyle Kitagawa, who currently serves on Zargon's Board, has agreed to take on the Chairman of the Board responsibilities upon Mr. Harrison's retirement. Kyle Kitagawa brings over 20 years of experience in commodity trading, equity investing, and structured finance in energy and energy intensive industries. Prior to April 2003, he held senior executive positions in a global energy trading and capital corporation. Currently, Mr. Kitagawa is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Prior directorships include Advanced Mobile Power Systems, LLC, Esprit Exploration Ltd., Ferus Trust, Independent Energy Ltd., Invasion Energy Inc., Livingston Energy Ltd., Papier Masson Ltee., ProspEx Resources Ltd., Wave Energy Ltd. and Coral Hill Energy Ltd. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and is a Chartered Accountant.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Zargon is a Calgary based oil and natural gas company working in the Western Canadian and Williston sedimentary basins and is focused on oil exploitation projects (waterfloods and tertiary ASP) that profitably increase oil production and recovery factors from existing oil reservoirs.

ADVISORY ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

