ZE PowerGroup Wins Prestigious Commodity Business Awards: Data Management 2016

Commodities Now Confirms that ZE is #1 for Data Management in Energy and Commodities Industry Sectors

RICHMOND, BC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), the global leading software company specializing in enterprise data management and analysis solutions for energy and commodities markets, today announced it has won the Commodity Business Awards 2016 in the category of Data Management. Hosted by Commodities Now, the Commodity Business Awards reward talent and excellence in commodity markets.

"Data Management category is a highly competitive category and to receive this award is an honor and a testament to our staff's continuous dedication in delivering award winning solutions to our clients," says Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President and CEO of ZE PowerGroup Inc. "Within the commodities and energy sector, our technology, ZEMA™, is here to help businesses own, control and amplify the value derived from their data through the automation of collection, analysis and integration. We give our clients all the tools that allows them to understand market dynamics to make better decisions to reduce risk faster than anything else out there."

ZE's flagship solution, ZEMA aggregates an unmatched amount of live commodity and energy data from the world's largest catalogue of over 705 unique data providers and over 8,500 data feeds. With access to ZE's extensive global data library, ZEMA enables traders, risk managers, and business analysts working in the energy and commodities markets worldwide to perform collaborative analysis that goes well beyond the scope of traditional data management systems. Moreover, ZEMA is designed to integrate data and analysis seamlessly with third-party downstream systems including ERP, ETRM, and BI Tools, along with more recently feeding market data into clients' big data lakes, such as Hadoop.

Since 1997, the Commodity Business Awards have been rewarding excellence throughout the commodity and energy supply chain in trading, risk management, structuring, finance, research, advisory, logistics, legal, and specialist technology.

This Data Management award demonstrates ZE's continuous dedication and foresight in delivering innovative best-in-breed data management, analysis and business intelligence technology to the commodities and energy industry sectors.

About ZE and ZEMA

ZE is a technology leader providing customers with software and services that transform decoupled and fragile data into streamlined, transparent, secure, and automated business processes. ZEMA, ZE's award-winning flagship software, is a comprehensive data management and business process automation software solution. With its unparalleled data library, analytical functionalities, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers a modular, end-to-end, automated solution for clients of all sizes, operating in any industry.

ZE and ZEMA are trademarks of ZE PowerGroup Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.